Debts, Extortion, and Beatings: The Villena Drug Den Where Cocaine Was Sold on Credit

Alejandro Hernández Villena Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 13:25

Loans, intimidation, and violence. This was the modus operandi of two criminals who had set up a cocaine selling point on credit in a Villena residence. Their method involved creating debt for consumers in dire financial situations. When payments were not made, extortion followed. If the debt remained unpaid, beatings ensued. The Civil Guard has arrested them and dismantled the drug den.

The police operation, named 'Startup', began after a Biar resident reported being detained and assaulted by two individuals in a remote area over a drug-related issue. A patrol from the Armed Institute, with support from the Biar Local Police, responded to the call and assisted the victim.

Investigations by the Villena Main Post's Research Area identified the two alleged perpetrators and revealed their operation of selling drugs on credit from an apartment in a Villena neighbourhood.

The arrested individuals advanced cocaine to cash-strapped consumers and then extorted them through coercion and threats to recover the unpaid amounts. Investigators detail that they even resorted to robbing their own debtors.

Finally, the officers in charge of the case managed to locate and arrest the suspects, who face a series of charges: drug trafficking, illegal detention, robbery with violence and intimidation, threats, and coercion.

The detainees, aged 31 and 21, have been brought before the Court of First Instance and Instruction of Villena, which has ordered their release with precautionary measures.

With this operation, the Civil Guard has successfully dismantled another active drug-selling point in the province, putting an end to a cycle of intimidation and violence. They also remind the public that citizen cooperation is essential in detecting such criminal activities.