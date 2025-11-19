Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Civil Guard escorts one of the detainees. GC

Debts, Extortion, and Beatings: The Villena Drug Den Where Cocaine Was Sold on Credit

A Biar resident's report of being detained and assaulted led the Civil Guard to dismantle the drug point and arrest the two suspects.

Alejandro Hernández

Villena

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 13:25

Comenta

Loans, intimidation, and violence. This was the modus operandi of two criminals who had set up a cocaine selling point on credit in a Villena residence. Their method involved creating debt for consumers in dire financial situations. When payments were not made, extortion followed. If the debt remained unpaid, beatings ensued. The Civil Guard has arrested them and dismantled the drug den.

The police operation, named 'Startup', began after a Biar resident reported being detained and assaulted by two individuals in a remote area over a drug-related issue. A patrol from the Armed Institute, with support from the Biar Local Police, responded to the call and assisted the victim.

Investigations by the Villena Main Post's Research Area identified the two alleged perpetrators and revealed their operation of selling drugs on credit from an apartment in a Villena neighbourhood.

The arrested individuals advanced cocaine to cash-strapped consumers and then extorted them through coercion and threats to recover the unpaid amounts. Investigators detail that they even resorted to robbing their own debtors.

Finally, the officers in charge of the case managed to locate and arrest the suspects, who face a series of charges: drug trafficking, illegal detention, robbery with violence and intimidation, threats, and coercion.

The detainees, aged 31 and 21, have been brought before the Court of First Instance and Instruction of Villena, which has ordered their release with precautionary measures.

With this operation, the Civil Guard has successfully dismantled another active drug-selling point in the province, putting an end to a cycle of intimidation and violence. They also remind the public that citizen cooperation is essential in detecting such criminal activities.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Investigan si un paciente ingresado en Elche con meningitis por listeria ingirió un producto contaminado incluido en la última alerta alimentaria
  2. 2 Así serán las luces de Navidad en Alicante: color champán y potencia de un campo de fútbol
  3. 3 Beto Company se pone al frente del Hércules sin tiempo para una revolución
  4. 4 «El próximo año podríamos tener el primer fármaco efectivo contra el cáncer de páncreas»
  5. 5 Alicante flexibilizará las condiciones de las ayudas al alquiler joven tras quedar fuera un 90% de los aspirantes
  6. 6 Primeras prácticas hospitalarias para los estudiantes de Medicina de la UA
  7. 7 La magia oculta de la Navidad en Alicante: las manos que montan el Belén de la Montañeta
  8. 8 La Guardia Civil detiene a tres delincuentes por el robo de tres toneladas de cable de cobre en Alicante y Albacete
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este martes 18 de noviembre en Alicante
  10. 10 La jueza de la dana apunta a que Mazón mintió en el Congreso sobre la hora en la que conoció que hubo víctimas mortales

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Debts, Extortion, and Beatings: The Villena Drug Den Where Cocaine Was Sold on Credit

Debts, Extortion, and Beatings: The Villena Drug Den Where Cocaine Was Sold on Credit