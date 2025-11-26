The Civil Guard captures one of Montenegro's most wanted fugitives in Sant Joan The Civil Guard discovered the criminal during a preventive check | He was wanted for crimes related to organised crime, homicide, and arms trafficking

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 09:50

The Civil Guard has arrested in Sant Joan d'Alacant one of the most wanted fugitives from Montenegro. The 41-year-old man was wanted by Balkan authorities for serious crimes related to organised crime, homicide, and arms trafficking, among others.

The events occurred on November 16 during a preventive security check conducted by the Main Post of Sant Joan d'Alacant. During the operation, officers took the details of a rental car occupant, uncovering his true identity.

After conducting the necessary verifications, the Civil Guard officers discovered that the man had an International Arrest Warrant through Interpol, leading to his arrest. The corresponding proceedings were initiated to bring him before the Central Court of Instruction No. 2 of the National Court, the body responsible for processing the extradition process.

According to the information from the warrant, the detainee was linked to crimes of murder, arms and explosive material trafficking, document forgery, and abuse of power.

With this operation, the Civil Guard highlights the importance of preventive citizen security services, which allow for the detection and judicial submission of highly dangerous fugitives, as well as the effectiveness of international police cooperation mechanisms that facilitate the location and arrest of individuals wanted for committing serious crimes.