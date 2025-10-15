Civil Guard Arrests Two Drug Traffickers During Checkpoint in Torrevieja The nervousness of the vehicle's occupants aroused the officers' suspicions, leading to the discovery of 80 hashish pellets.

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 11:45

The Civil Guard has arrested two men, aged 43 and 44, during a checkpoint as suspected perpetrators of a public health offence for drug trafficking. They were carrying a large quantity of hashish pressed into pellet form, which they attempted to conceal from the officers.

The incident occurred in the early hours of August 31, 2025, when various patrols from the main post in Torrevieja were conducting a vehicle and personnel verification operation on one of the town's avenues. The officers stopped a vehicle whose occupants appeared nervous in the presence of the guards.

During the inspection, the officers observed the front seat passenger attempting to hide a bag under his trousers. After requesting him to reveal the bag's contents, and despite initial reluctance, the officers found it contained 80 pieces of hashish pressed into pellet form. Additionally, 500 euros in 50-euro notes were seized during the search.

As a result of the operation, both vehicle occupants were arrested for a suspected public health offence for drug trafficking, and the 80 pieces of hashish, weighing a total of 821 grams, along with the cash, were seized.

The detainees, along with the prepared reports and seized items, were brought before the Torrevieja Judicial District's Duty Court, which ordered their release with precautionary measures.