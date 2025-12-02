Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The flu incidence continues its rise in Alicante. EP

Flu Cases Surge: 151% Increase in One Week

Infection Rate Reaches 110 Cases per 100,000 Inhabitants

Pau Sellés / EP

Alicante

Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 18:05

Comenta

The rise in flu incidence continues its upward trend in Alicante and the rest of the Valencian Community. The number of cases has increased by 151.25% in the last week, rising from 44.1 per 100,000 people to 110.8 cases, while COVID-19 and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the main cause of bronchiolitis, have also seen an uptick.

The latest report from the Valencian Community's Acute Respiratory Infections Surveillance System (SiVIRA) of the Department of Health reveals this, in the 48th week of the year (from November 24 to 30).

Thus, the Valencian Community ends the month with an incidence of acute respiratory infections (ARI) of 923.3 cases compared to 787.8, a 14.68% increase.

In the case of COVID-19, infections have risen from 13.4 cases to 16.6, representing a 23.66% increase; while the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the cause of bronchiolitis, also rises: from 13.4 to 27.7, a 106.72% increase.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

By age, the most affected group remains those under 4 years old, which has increased to 3,662.5 cases compared to 3,434.6 from the previous week, and among those over 65, the incidence is at 767.5 cases compared to 690.9 cases. Meanwhile, the incidence of hospital admissions for severe acute respiratory infections has risen from 12.8 cases to 15 cases.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Muere un hombre ahogado en el puerto de Alicante
  2. 2 El socio del Real Madrid en el Bernabéu construirá en Alicante un complejo para conciertos y un nuevo estadio de fútbol
  3. 3 Nuevos food trucks, más casetas y hasta el Tren de la Navidad: así será la Feria más grande de la historia en este municipio de Alicante
  4. 4 La mejor cadena de pizzas de España está en Alicante
  5. 5 El centro de Alicante se prepara para afrontar dos días de cortes de luz
  6. 6 Mehdi Puch no jugará con el Hércules hasta enero
  7. 7 Retrasos en el TRAM de Alicante en plena hora punta por una incidencia ya resuelta
  8. 8 La ola de gripe tensiona los hospitales de Alicante: esperas, escasez de camas y el doble de ingresos diarios
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más importantes de Alicante este lunes 1 de diciembre
  10. 10 Alicante estrena su mayor hub de recarga eléctrica para coches: 14 puntos en pleno centro

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Flu Cases Surge: 151% Increase in One Week

Flu Cases Surge: 151% Increase in One Week