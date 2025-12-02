Flu Cases Surge: 151% Increase in One Week

Pau Sellés / EP Alicante Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 18:05 Comenta Share

The rise in flu incidence continues its upward trend in Alicante and the rest of the Valencian Community. The number of cases has increased by 151.25% in the last week, rising from 44.1 per 100,000 people to 110.8 cases, while COVID-19 and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the main cause of bronchiolitis, have also seen an uptick.

The latest report from the Valencian Community's Acute Respiratory Infections Surveillance System (SiVIRA) of the Department of Health reveals this, in the 48th week of the year (from November 24 to 30).

Thus, the Valencian Community ends the month with an incidence of acute respiratory infections (ARI) of 923.3 cases compared to 787.8, a 14.68% increase.

In the case of COVID-19, infections have risen from 13.4 cases to 16.6, representing a 23.66% increase; while the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the cause of bronchiolitis, also rises: from 13.4 to 27.7, a 106.72% increase.

By age, the most affected group remains those under 4 years old, which has increased to 3,662.5 cases compared to 3,434.6 from the previous week, and among those over 65, the incidence is at 767.5 cases compared to 690.9 cases. Meanwhile, the incidence of hospital admissions for severe acute respiratory infections has risen from 12.8 cases to 15 cases.