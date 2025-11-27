Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The Christmas Fair will fill Calp's Old Town with stalls, shows, and Christmas spirit from 5th to 8th December. A.C.

Calp Hosts Christmas Fair from 5th to 8th December in the Old Town

Nearly forty stalls and numerous festive offerings will fill the historic streets with Christmas spirit and family activities.

Ismael Martínez

Alicante

Thursday, 27 November 2025, 11:25

The streets of the Old Town of Calp will once again be filled with festive atmosphere with the celebration of the Christmas Fair, taking place from 5th to 8th December. Shops, local associations, and multiple shows will shape this Christmas event, which has become a reference for locals and visitors alike.

This year, the fair will be held on Llibertat, Justicia, Mayor streets, Plaza de España, Plaza de la Villa, Plaza del Mestre Llopis, Plaza Beato Francisco Sendra, as well as on Santísimo Cristo street and Miguel Roselló square. Attendees can explore nearly forty stalls offering a variety of products: from traditional dishes and sweets to crafts, handicrafts, and Christmas items. The initiative also provides an opportunity to collaborate with local charitable and festive associations.

The Christmas Fair is distinguished by its carefully curated Christmas atmosphere, which this year will include a photo booth, Santa's House, a carousel, and traditional games throughout the celebration. Additionally, the programme will be complemented by musical activities, parades, concerts, dance performances, children's workshops, and storytelling, among other proposals designed for all audiences.

Official poster of Calp's Christmas Fair, announcing the 2023 edition in the Old Town.
Official poster of Calp's Christmas Fair, announcing the 2023 edition in the Old Town. A.C.

The opening hours will be from 5th to 7th December, from 12:00 to 22:00, and on 8th December, from 12:00 to 18:00.

The Christmas Fair will be one of the central events of the Christmas programme prepared by the Town Hall, which will kick off this Saturday, 29th November, with the lighting of the Christmas lights. The agenda includes concerts by local associations, theatre, exhibitions, shop window competitions, cultural parades, the ballet Swan Lake performed by the National Opera of Kyrgyzstan, the San Silvestre race, youth activities, Page Day, the Three Kings Parade, and many more proposals.

