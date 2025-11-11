Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Callnak boosts its expansion with a €200,000 investment to bring its 3D footwear from PCUMH to the market. UMH

Callnak, a Company from the UMH Science Park, Secures €200,000 Injection to Boost its 3D Footwear

The funding round, supported by the Entrepreneurship Area and the Legal Services of PCUMH, will enable the startup to launch its product to the market and move towards European expansion.

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 12:00

Comenta

Callnak, located in the Science Park of the Miguel Hernández University (PCUMH), has closed a €200,000 funding round that will drive its growth and the commercialization of its innovative footwear fully manufactured through 3D printing.

Of this amount, €100,000 comes from a private capital increase, while the rest is an economic boost from ENISA. The operation was made possible thanks to the advice of the Entrepreneurship Area and the Legal Services Area of PCUMH.

Callnak co-founder, Pablo Jaspers, highlighted that this investment "marks a turning point for the project." He explained, "the next step is to achieve our first sales before the end of the year and be fully operational by January. Once we are established in the national market, we aim to expand to the European level, which we estimate will be by 2027."

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Founded by Ignacio Español and Pablo Jaspers, Callnak focuses on the design and production of 100% 3D-printed footwear, combining sustainability, customization, and advanced technology. The startup was one of the winners of the 14th edition of the UMH Startup Creation Marathon, where it received the special award from the San Crispín-UMH Footwear Chair and the INESCOP award, in addition to being recognized at the Santander X Spain Awards.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Argentina de Messi se instala en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 Papelería Eutimio: 90 años de historia en el corazón de Alicante
  3. 3 Los vecinos del PAU 1 de Alicante tienen miedo: botellón y «rituales satánicos» en el parque Juan Pablo II
  4. 4 EasyJet lanza su campaña de descuentos más ambiciosa para volar desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche con motivo de su 30º aniversario
  5. 5 Un guardia civil fuera de servicio frustra un robo a un ciclista a plena luz del día en Santa Pola
  6. 6 Locura por ver al Real Madrid en Elche: el club abre la venta general con colas virtuales de más de mil aficionados
  7. 7 Malestar en la afición del Hércules por el precio de las entradas para Elda
  8. 8 Estas dos calles de Alicante sufrirán cortes de luz de hasta seis horas
  9. 9 Alicante pondrá en marcha una app para consultar en tiempo real el tráfico y los aparcamientos disponibles
  10. 10 De palacete histórico a espacio de revista: así es el nuevo Centro 14 de Alicante tras las obras

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Callnak, a Company from the UMH Science Park, Secures €200,000 Injection to Boost its 3D Footwear

Callnak, a Company from the UMH Science Park, Secures €200,000 Injection to Boost its 3D Footwear