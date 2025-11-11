Callnak, a Company from the UMH Science Park, Secures €200,000 Injection to Boost its 3D Footwear The funding round, supported by the Entrepreneurship Area and the Legal Services of PCUMH, will enable the startup to launch its product to the market and move towards European expansion.

Ismael Martinez Elche Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 12:00

Callnak, located in the Science Park of the Miguel Hernández University (PCUMH), has closed a €200,000 funding round that will drive its growth and the commercialization of its innovative footwear fully manufactured through 3D printing.

Of this amount, €100,000 comes from a private capital increase, while the rest is an economic boost from ENISA. The operation was made possible thanks to the advice of the Entrepreneurship Area and the Legal Services Area of PCUMH.

Callnak co-founder, Pablo Jaspers, highlighted that this investment "marks a turning point for the project." He explained, "the next step is to achieve our first sales before the end of the year and be fully operational by January. Once we are established in the national market, we aim to expand to the European level, which we estimate will be by 2027."

Founded by Ignacio Español and Pablo Jaspers, Callnak focuses on the design and production of 100% 3D-printed footwear, combining sustainability, customization, and advanced technology. The startup was one of the winners of the 14th edition of the UMH Startup Creation Marathon, where it received the special award from the San Crispín-UMH Footwear Chair and the INESCOP award, in addition to being recognized at the Santander X Spain Awards.