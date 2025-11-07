The Bonfires of Alicante Return with Playbacks and Lunches for the Weekend Check the Order of Performances for the First Rounds of the Artistic Contest

One more week, the agenda of events for the Bonfires of Alicante is packed. The playbacks will kick off this Sunday, promising a November filled with music, art, and talent at the Provincial Home.

At 4:30 PM this Sunday, the first round of the adult category will begin, featuring the bonfires Ángeles-Felipe Bergé, Sant Blai de Dalt, and La Ceràmica; followed by the second round at 5:45 PM with Los Ángeles, Sagrada Familia, and Florida Portazgo.

The third round of the playbacks this Sunday will be at 7 PM with the participation of Sant Blai-La Torreta, Baver-Els Antigons, and Polígono de San Blas.

However, the last turn will see more commissions participating, with Barri Sant Agustí, Gran Via-Garbinet, Avenida de Loring-Estación, and Pla del Bon Repós-La Goteta at 8:15 PM.

More agenda: lunches and presentation

The agenda for the Bonfires of Alicante will continue this Saturday at 11 AM at IFA-Fira Alacant, where the traditional parade of the belles and dames d'honor of the commissions will take place for Expofiesta.

The presentations will continue throughout the afternoon, with the proclamation of the belles and dames d'honor of the bonfire Pla del Bon Repós-La Goteta, at 7:30 PM in Ciudad de la Luz.

Indeed, it will be this Sunday when the bonfires and barracas will return to the streets of Alicante with popular lunches. One of them will be the barraca Festa i Vi, celebrating its 60th anniversary with the presentation of a logo and honorary positions. The event will be at 11:30 AM on Pólux Street.

Another lunch will be hosted by the José María Py bonfire, with a charitable nature. The day will start at 11:30 AM on General Marvá Avenue in Alicante, in front of the IES Jorge Juan stairs.

Another lunch will be held by the barraca Seguim sense tindre un clau, on Virgen del Puig Street 19 in the Tómbola neighbourhood of Alicante. There will be a raffle, food, and drinks from 11 AM.