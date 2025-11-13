Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Reforestation of Alicante's Monte Orgegia. AR

New Appointment to Create Alicante's Greenest Lung with Two Thousand New Trees

The ecological restoration of the mountain also includes the planting of over a million seeds along with debris removal and waste clearance work.

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Thursday, 13 November 2025, 14:40

With autumn comes the plans for mountain and hill in the city of Alicante. Among them, one of the most anticipated: the ecological restoration of Monte Orgegia with more than two thousand trees and shrubs and a million seeds.

The 'Alicante Renace' project has announced a new reforestation day for next Saturday, November 22, from 10 am to 1 pm, aiming to increase the number of trees in this green lung of the city.

Reforestation of Alicante's Monte Orgegia. AR

These gatherings of volunteers aim to fully restore a natural space so necessary and used by the locals, explain the Enamorados de Alicante association, the project's promoter.

The ecological restoration work of this green lung of Alicante in Monte Orgegia includes, besides the planting of seeds and trees, cleaning the area, debris removal, and waste clearance.

In addition, the volunteers of this project also carry out tasks related to the installation of drip irrigation for the new tree specimens, as well as improving access along with the placement of signage and informational boards.

All this adds to the main objective of the 'Alicante Renace' project, focused on "greening the environment, creating new ecosystems that are sustainable and increasing resilience to drought and erosion."

During this reforestation day scheduled for Saturday, November 22, trees, plants, and native seeds will be planted, in addition to hosting a popular lunch in this future great natural space.

Experts will also attend the ecological restoration day to guide volunteers on environmental and urban regeneration matters, with advice complemented by workshops for the whole family.

