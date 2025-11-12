Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The Auditorium of the Alicante Provincial Council will once again host the grand celebration of provincial sports. D.A.

Alicante Sports Celebrated at ADDA with the XLI Provincial Awards

The event will honour athletes, coaches, and clubs from Alicante and feature top-tier presenters.

Ismael Martinez

Alicante

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 10:50

The Auditorium of the Alicante Provincial Council will host the XLI Provincial Sports Awards Ceremony next Monday, 17th November, at 8:30 PM. This event will reward the effort and dedication of the province's top athletes, coaches, and clubs.

The gala, open to the public, will be hosted by sports journalists Inma Rodríguez and Rafa Sahuquillo. The deputy in charge of the area, Bernabé Cano, highlighted that "all those who wish to join us for this emotional evening can request their free entry through the website https://galaprovincialdeportealicante.com".

Basketball, athletics, sailing, rowing, swimming, boxing, judo, taekwondo, rhythmic gymnastics, cycling, skating, or archery are some of the disciplines represented among the 94 candidates competing for the awards, with a total prize of 36,400 euros. Categories include Best Male Athlete, Best Female Athlete, Best Promising Athlete, Best Disabled Athlete, Best Coach, and Best Club.

During the event, a special mention will also be awarded to the most voted candidate by the public. To this end, the Provincial Council has set up a specific section on the event's website, where citizens can choose their favourite athlete, coach, or club from today.

The deputy emphasised that "this is a gala that recognises sporting performance and talent, values effort and the spirit of improvement, but above all, tells the story of each candidate. This year we go 'beyond the scoreboard', as the edition's motto states."

