Giant 'coca de mollitas' in Alicante. AA

Alicante Shines at Gastrónoma Fair

Showcooking by Nanín Perez and a masterclass by Jorge Guardiola featuring the city's best 'coca de mollitas' are highlights of the event on October 28 in Valencia.

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Sunday, 26 October 2025, 19:05

Alicante's gastronomy is in vogue. The city, named Spain's Gastronomy Capital 2025, will showcase its culinary prowess at the Mediterranean Fair 'Gastrónoma' on Tuesday, October 28 in Valencia. The city's cuisine will feature a special program at the central L`Exquisit Mediterrani stand, including a showcooking by Nanín Perez with four exquisite dishes crafted from local land and sea treasures. Additionally, the event will feature a Masterclass by Hermanos Guardiola, winners of the best 'coca de mollitas' in Alicante, at the Pan de Verdad space.

Councillor for Hospitality, Lidia López, highlighted that "Alicante holds a special place this year as Spain's Gastronomy Capital, showcasing the excellence of its chefs and restaurants at one of the Mediterranean's most important fairs, with the exceptional quality of our products and cuisine."

The Alicante City Council, through the Hospitality Department, has prepared this program starting on October 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the Pan de Verdad space, with a Masterclass by Jorge Guardiola from the traditional Hermanos Guardiola bakery, founded in 1972 and boasting seven establishments in Alicante.

The Guardiola bakery won the award last weekend for the best 'coca de mollitas' in Alicante, and will also offer a tasting of traditional 'coca de mollitas' and chocolate at the fair.

At around 2 p.m. on the central stage of L`Exquisit Mediterrani, chef Nanín Perez from the Plëgat restaurant will perform a showcooking with four magnificent dishes made from local land and sea treasures, featuring his menu "Alicante, Spain's Gastronomy Capital 2025," including Alicante's caldero red mullet, Santa Pola's cold stew, Pinoso sausage tartare, and a tuna coca from Almadraba.

