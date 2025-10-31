Alicante Restores Activities in Senior Centres and Launches New Department "This progress will allow us to streamline and optimise management within the department and meet user demands."

Activities have returned to senior centres. This week, outdoor sports workshops and volunteer-managed workshops have been launched in several senior centres.

Additionally, the Alicante City Council has inaugurated the new service department of the Senior Citizens' Office, an area presented this Friday by Councillor Begoña León to the presidents of the city's 19 municipal senior centres.

The mayor, Luis Barcala, committed on October 20 to create this structure, which now has its own administrative and legal staff, and will enhance the management and coordination of the area.

"The new department will streamline and optimise the management of the Senior Citizens' Office, as part of this government's firm commitment to the well-being and quality of life of our seniors," emphasised Councillor Begoña León. Additionally, the councillor explained that it will also expedite the response to demands from municipal centres and the Senior Citizens' Council.

Outdoor and volunteer-managed workshops commence

This week, the department has also launched the programme of outdoor sports workshops, taking place in Ingeniero de Tranvías and Lo Morant parks, on the beaches of Postiguet, La Albufereta, and Urbanova, as well as in El Progreso, La Estrella, and La Pérgola squares.

Seniors can participate without prior registration in activities such as gymnastics, cardio Latin, stretching, Pilates, passive gymnastics, and body training, available in the morning and afternoon.

Volunteer-managed workshops have also started in several senior centres. At Gabriel Miró, classes in painting, chess, sewing, French, patchwork, guitar, or English are offered; in San Blas, activities like Latin dances, Sevillanas, line dancing, and choir; in Pla, proposals for language and literature, crafts, world dances, or Spanish dance; and at the Playas centre, workshops in digital photography, creativity, philosophy, art history, or dance therapy.

New Contract

The tender process for the concession-managed workshops is already in its final phase. Following the resignation of the previous contractor, the second-ranked company, Sararte S.L., has expressed its willingness to take over the contract and is finalising the necessary documentation for its definitive award.

The new contract doubles the municipal investment and will increase service hours by 38% — from 4,900 to 7,905 — and the number of workshops by 42%, from 66 to 114. In total, the 19 senior centres will offer more than 339 activities, including those provided through concession, municipal monitor workshops, and volunteer-managed activities.