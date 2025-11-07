Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Repairs on a street in the centre of Alicante. AA

Alicante renews 200 streets in five months

The road network maintenance service has resurfaced or replaced cobblestones in neighbourhoods such as the Old Town, Centre, Pla, Miguel Hernández, Vistahermosa, and rural areas.

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Friday, 7 November 2025, 14:15

The Alicante City Council has accelerated the maintenance and repair of the city's streets. In just five months since its renewal, the road network maintenance service has worked on around 200 streets. The works have involved resurfacing, replacing cobblestones, or rectifying deficiencies in roadways, roundabouts, medians, factory works, drainage works, and other elements of the road network.

Since early June, actions have been carried out on roads in the Old Town, Centre, Pla, Miguel Hernández, and Vistahermosa. Work has also been done in rural areas, and ongoing projects continue in San Antón, Carolinas, Playa de San Juan, La Florida, and Garbinet, among other neighbourhoods.

Repairs on a street in the old town. AA

The works have been carried out on main streets such as La Rambla, Óscar Esplá, and Lorenzo Carbonell, as well as on smaller roads in various parts of the city. These actions are part of the new municipal contract for the maintenance of pavements, squares, and public spaces, which has doubled its amount to reach eight million euros.

The Councillor for Infrastructure, Cristina García, highlighted the "importance of these actions, which are progressing at a good pace following the implementation of the new maintenance contract, whose amount has been increased by one hundred percent."

"Our commitment is to carry out constant maintenance"

Cristina García

Councillor for Infrastructure

"Our commitment is to carry out constant maintenance as it is an essential service to keep the road network in good condition and for road safety," stated the councillor, adding that "we will continue with the plan we have scheduled until the end of the year."

Mediterráneo de Obras y Asfaltos is the contractor responsible for carrying out the necessary works for the maintenance and repair of the 1,650 kilometres of streets, avenues, paths, and bike lanes within the municipal area.

