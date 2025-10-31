Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

One of the activities at Cerca. AA

Alicante launches a consumer portal to learn, train, and participate in Cerca workshops

The new web space will be unveiled on November 4th during an informative talk at the Cerca facilities to explain its use

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Friday, 31 October 2025, 13:41

Alicante has launched a new consumer web portal aimed at bringing training, advice, and activities from the Consumer Resource Educational Centre (Cerca) closer to the public.

The new digital space, available at https://cerca.alicante.es, gathers all information about courses, workshops, talks, and educational visits at the centre, offering online registrations and resources to promote healthier, more responsible, and sustainable consumption.

The platform will be publicly presented on November 4th during an informative talk at the Cerca facilities, located beneath the Central Market, where technical staff will explain how to access and use the portal.

The new system allows users to create a personal account with their email and access a private area to consult, book, and enrol in available courses, as well as receive updates on the schedule.

Cursos y actividades para noviembre y diciembre

The autumn programme at Cerca includes a wide variety of in-person proposals and practical workshops designed to improve everyday life.

Among the activities are courses on online shopping, advice on e-commerce and artificial intelligence, workshops on climate change, mobile phone management, and consumer rights.

One of the activities at Cerca. AA

There will also be a talk by the National Police Corps on internet and phone scams, a first aid workshop, and another dedicated to healthy Mediterranean cooking. To close the year, visits to the Water Museum and the Bank of Spain are scheduled, among other proposals.

More than 46 proposals for schools

The new portal also facilitates the management of educational activities aimed at Alicante's schools.

In just one week since its opening, more than 500 requests have been received from schools interested in participating in the 46 educational proposals offered by Cerca for students, with an average of five requests per school.

The Councillor for Consumer Affairs, Lidia López, highlighted that "the website optimises Cerca's management, enhances participation in the training offer, and facilitates a more agile, direct, and effective registration," while encouraging people to "sign up to take advantage of the free consumer training programme on travel, food, technology, and gastronomy offered in the last quarter."

