Alicante Completes the Nativity Route: Schedules and Guided Tours The Nativity installed by the Easter Week Major Board at El Portalet is the only life-sized one in the city

Christmas has arrived in Alicante in all its splendour. These days, the city offers activities that blend the tradition of the season with modernity, such as the Nativity Route. This tour through the city centre allows locals to discover the most important Nativity scenes, installed in various institutional locations.

The activity, open and accessible to all residents, also includes guided tours organised by the Association of Nativity Scene Builders, led by Alejandro Cánovas. On December 16 and 18, at 6:00 p.m., the tour will begin at the Alicante Town Hall lobby.

The route will continue through the Ministry of Innovation (Gabriel Miró square), Montañeta square, the Provincial Palace, and the ADIF Station, offering residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy Alicante's Christmas tradition at various iconic city locations.

El Portalet Nativity

This Thursday, the Alicante City Council completed the installation of Nativity scenes across the city with the inauguration of the Nativity that the Major Board of Brotherhoods and Confraternities of Alicante installs at El Portalet Palace, a setup that has been done for eight years and this year stands out as the only life-sized Nativity in the city.

The Councillor for Festivities, Cristina Cutanda, stated that this Nativity conveys a message of hope and peace, and highlighted the work of the Major Board, led by Alfredo Llopis, in turning El Portalet Palace into a Christmas landmark in Alicante.

Visiting hours for the El Portalet Nativity: Tuesday to Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays: 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Monday: closed

Dates: until January 6

This year's Nativity brings the story of Jesus' birth closer to the people of Alicante through different styles of Nativity scenes: traditional, Neapolitan, and classic, with life-sized figures dressed in garments donated by a family linked to the Major Board. The images are the work of artist Juanjo Sevilla, and the inauguration featured music by the Virtuós Mediterrani Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Gerardo Estrada, who performed various carols.