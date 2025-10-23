Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Mayor Fulgencio Cerdán and Councillor Paula García during the REDEL Assembly in Ciudad Real. A.V.

Villena Joins National Network for Local Development to Boost Economic Growth

Mayor Fulgencio Cerdán and Councillor Paula García Participate in REDEL Assembly in Ciudad Real

Ismael Martinez

Villena

Thursday, 23 October 2025, 12:05

Villena has formalised its incorporation into the National Network of Local Development Entities (REDEL), a state organisation that groups 41 entities and offers its services to nearly two thousand municipalities across the country. The adhesion, ratified during the General Assembly held in Ciudad Real, has strengthened the commitment of the Town Hall to the economic promotion and business development of the municipality.

The Mayor, Fulgencio Cerdán, attended the meeting alongside the Councillor for Economic Development, Paula García, and the Director of the Office for Promotion and Economic Development, Manuel Amorós. During his address to the plenary, Cerdán explained the planning and the action line of the municipality, highlighting the creation of the future Logistics Activities Zone (ZAL) linked to the Dry Port and the Mediterranean Corridor.

Additionally, the Mayor emphasised other initiatives promoted by the Town Hall, such as the one-stop shop for business and investor services, or the office aimed at attracting European funds. All of these, he noted, seek to optimise available resources and offer a favourable environment for investment and job creation.

This year's REDEL assembly focused on the application of Artificial Intelligence and the need to open new avenues for citizen participation. Paula García positively assessed the shared experience sessions during the conference: "Our integration will provide us access to innovative policies and success stories that will strengthen our office and services to local productive sectors."

