Footage of the intervention by the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium. CPB

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Boat Fire in Alicante Port

The affected vessel was undergoing repair work

A.H.

Orihuela Costa

Thursday, 20 November 2025, 16:45

A fire broke out early Thursday morning on a boat that was in dry dock at Cabo Roig port in Orihuela Costa, prompting a significant deployment by the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium. The alert was received at 7:20 am, and the operation lasted until 11:14 am.

The fire originated on a vessel located in the shipyard area, where it was undergoing repair work. Thanks to the swift response of the emergency teams, the flames did not spread to other ships or port facilities, despite the presence of combustible materials typical in such areas.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, only material damage to the affected vessel, as confirmed by the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium of the Alicante Provincial Council.

To extinguish the fire, a Command and Headquarters Unit (UMJ), a Heavy Urban Pump (BUP), and a Heavy Tanker Pump (BNP) were mobilized, with a team consisting of a sergeant, a corporal, and six firefighters from the Torrevieja station.

The incident attracted attention among port users, although the situation was brought under control without risk to other vessels or the surroundings.

