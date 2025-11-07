A Town in Alicante Seeks the Best Rice and Crust The competition arrives with significant innovations, prizes, and tastings for the public

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Friday, 7 November 2025, 18:01 Comenta Share

Orihuela's most authentic flavour returns to the streets. The Orihuela Municipality Traders Association (ACMO) has unveiled the fifth edition of the Rice and Crust Competition, an event that combines tradition, commerce, and local gastronomy. This year, it comes with delicious innovations: the public will act as the jury, and for the first time, the 'CostraFest', a gastronomic festival with tastings in the heart of Glorieta, will be held.

"We are very proud that rice and crust remains a genuine dish, passed down from generation to generation," highlighted ACMO President Ascensio Pérez during the presentation, accompanied by the Councillor for Commerce, Vicente Pina, who emphasized that "this recipe is one of our great gastronomic strengths and our best calling card."

Ampliar Promotional poster for the event. AO

From November 7 to 12, those who make purchases over 15 euros in Orihuela's shops can enter a draw for 50 double tickets to be part of the popular jury of the competition. Ten restaurants will compete to create the best version of the dish: Bar Estanco, Bar Casablanca, Davinia Martínez, Casa Pepe, Raggu, Mani's, Las Brasas, Bar Tono, Haizea, and El Pollo Oriolano.

The top three will receive prizes of 500, 300, and 200 euros, respectively.

The grand finale will take place on Saturday, November 22, with the 'CostraFest', where establishments will offer tastings of rice and crust in the Glorieta. A tribute to Orihuela's most beloved dish and an opportunity to enjoy its most traditional flavour outdoors.

With this fifth edition, ACMO reaffirms its commitment to promoting local commerce, hospitality, and culture, consolidating this event as a gastronomic benchmark in Vega Baja and throughout the Valencian Community.