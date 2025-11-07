Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A dish of rice and crust in a restaurant. RC

A Town in Alicante Seeks the Best Rice and Crust

The competition arrives with significant innovations, prizes, and tastings for the public

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Friday, 7 November 2025, 18:01

Comenta

Orihuela's most authentic flavour returns to the streets. The Orihuela Municipality Traders Association (ACMO) has unveiled the fifth edition of the Rice and Crust Competition, an event that combines tradition, commerce, and local gastronomy. This year, it comes with delicious innovations: the public will act as the jury, and for the first time, the 'CostraFest', a gastronomic festival with tastings in the heart of Glorieta, will be held.

"We are very proud that rice and crust remains a genuine dish, passed down from generation to generation," highlighted ACMO President Ascensio Pérez during the presentation, accompanied by the Councillor for Commerce, Vicente Pina, who emphasized that "this recipe is one of our great gastronomic strengths and our best calling card."

Promotional poster for the event. AO

From November 7 to 12, those who make purchases over 15 euros in Orihuela's shops can enter a draw for 50 double tickets to be part of the popular jury of the competition. Ten restaurants will compete to create the best version of the dish: Bar Estanco, Bar Casablanca, Davinia Martínez, Casa Pepe, Raggu, Mani's, Las Brasas, Bar Tono, Haizea, and El Pollo Oriolano.

The top three will receive prizes of 500, 300, and 200 euros, respectively.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The grand finale will take place on Saturday, November 22, with the 'CostraFest', where establishments will offer tastings of rice and crust in the Glorieta. A tribute to Orihuela's most beloved dish and an opportunity to enjoy its most traditional flavour outdoors.

With this fifth edition, ACMO reaffirms its commitment to promoting local commerce, hospitality, and culture, consolidating this event as a gastronomic benchmark in Vega Baja and throughout the Valencian Community.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Aemet avisa de una tormenta en Alicante durante la tarde de este viernes
  2. 2 La Policía Nacional detiene por ir bebido al conductor que ha provocado un atasco en la avenida del puerto de Alicante
  3. 3 Un policía salva la vida a un menor que iba a lanzarse al vacío en Alicante: «Sé feliz, te deseo lo mejor»
  4. 4 La Navidad ya brilla en Alicante: este municipio será el primero en encender sus luces
  5. 5 Este pequeño municipio de Alicante construirá 30 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial
  6. 6 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla en varios municipios de Alicante: consulta la lista completa
  7. 7 Cortes de tráfico y desvío de autobuses este domingo en Alicante por la Gran Carrera del Mediterráneo
  8. 8 La gripe empieza su escalada: los contagios se cuadruplican en una semana en Alicante
  9. 9 El Hércules quiere que Puch debute la semana que viene y Nico vuelve al grupo
  10. 10 Alicante obliga a disponer de nueva documentación a los usuarios de patinetes eléctricos a partir de 2026

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante A Town in Alicante Seeks the Best Rice and Crust

A Town in Alicante Seeks the Best Rice and Crust