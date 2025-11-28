Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Coordination meeting between the Torrevieja City Council and representatives of LOW Festival, BIGSOUND, and BRILLA to plan the musical programming for summer 2026. A.T.

Three Major Festivals, One Destination: Torrevieja Plans Summer 2026

The City Council advances in logistical, tourist, and security coordination to ensure a top-tier musical season

Ismael Martínez

Torrevieja

Friday, 28 November 2025, 13:10

Torrevieja City Council is making strides in organising what promises to be one of the most vibrant musical summers in the Valencian Community. Mayor Eduardo Dolón and Councillor for Youth and Heritage, Domingo Paredes, have met with the heads of LOW Festival, BIGSOUND Festival, and BRILLA Torrevieja to begin coordinating the planning of the summer programme for 2026.

The meeting is part of a municipal strategy aimed at ensuring the successful execution of the three events, optimising key aspects such as logistics, mobility, accommodation, promotion, and security. The discussion covered essential topics like a joint communication strategy for the three festivals within a municipal campaign that will present Torrevieja as a musical reference in the Mediterranean, in addition to technical coordination of setups and takedowns, security and traffic plans, and the potential launch of shuttles from the airport and Renfe.

With LOW Festival arriving in Torrevieja, BIGSOUND debuting in 2026, and the sustained growth of BRILLA Torrevieja, the city is gearing up for the largest musical gathering in its history. In this regard, the mayor stated, "Torrevieja is already working on a summer that will be historic," highlighting that "our city leads the largest musical strategy in the Valencian Community."

Councillor Domingo Paredes emphasised that "our musical programme is already underway," stressing that this early planning reflects that "Torrevieja does not improvise: it organises, coordinates, and works from logistics, security, and tourism to offer the best musical summer in our Community." Paredes also assured that the city is preparing to host thousands of people at each event with a complete and well-organised experience.

Summer 2026 will bring major musical milestones: BIGSOUND will hold its first edition on July 24 and 25; LOW Festival will launch its new phase in the city with a lineup headlined by artists such as Editors, Dani Fernández, Fangoria, and Alcalá Norte; and BRILLA Torrevieja will once again fill the summer nights with music, with Leiva's concert on August 15 potentially attracting over 20,000 attendees.

