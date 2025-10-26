Three Men Arrested for Sexually Exploiting a Woman in Various Apartments in Valencia and Alicante The victim was deceitfully brought from the province of Toledo, after being promised work in the hospitality sector

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Sunday, 26 October 2025, 12:55

Officers from the National Police have arrested three men, aged between 30 and 51, in a town in Marina Alta and in Gandia for forcing a woman to engage in prostitution in several apartments for approximately two months.

The victim, taking advantage of her precarious economic situation, was recruited in Talavera de la Reina (Toledo), where a man convinced her to supposedly work in the hospitality sector, according to a statement from the Superior Police Headquarters.

She was later moved to an apartment in Gandia, where several men informed her that she had to engage in prostitution and forced her to hand over all the money she earned.

The woman was forced to prostitute herself in several apartments in the Valencian town without set hours or rest and with barely any food. She was made to have forced and unprotected relations when the client demanded it, and suffered assaults from her exploiters, including sexual ones, when she refused. On one occasion, they even burned her with a cigarette on her chest.

Investigations by officers from the Unit Against Immigration Networks and Document Falsification --UCRIF-- in Valencia, in collaboration with the Local Police Station in Gandia, have finally led to the arrest of three of the exploiters as alleged perpetrators of human trafficking for sexual exploitation and sexual assault. The arrested have already been brought before the court.