The Councillor for the Environment, José Antonio Román, in front of the fenced pond. TA

This is the preventive measure taken by Elche against avian flu

The City Council has issued a message of reassurance as no cases have been detected in the municipality so far

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Friday, 14 November 2025, 15:20

The threat of avian flu has led the Government to take measures such as the confinement of poultry across the country. Local administrations are also taking preventive measures against the potential pandemic of this virus.

Its proximity to wetlands like El Hondo or Clot de Galvany makes Elche one of the municipalities in the province where health authorities are most focused. Therefore, the Elche council has announced a preventive measure, even though there are no known cases in the municipality yet.

The measure will involve the installation of a temporary perimeter fence and a protective upper mesh at the duck pond in the Municipal Park this Friday. The aim is to prevent the entry of external birds that could transmit the disease to the pond's inhabitants.

The Councillor for the Environment, José Antonio Román, explained that these actions "allow us to protect the birds we have in the Municipal Park, which are completely healthy, preventing them from coming into contact with other wild birds that may be infected." He also noted that the fence will establish a safety distance from visitors "to ensure no one can get closer than three metres to the perimeter."

Prevention and surveillance

Román emphasised that the priority is prevention and surveillance, but he insisted on sending a message of calm as "no cases of avian flu have been detected in Elche, neither in the Municipal Park nor in the natural areas of Hondo or Clot de Galvany." The councillor added that the City Council maintains constant monitoring and will immediately activate protocols if any sick or dead birds are found.

The councillor also reminded the public of the importance of not feeding the ducks or staying close to the birds, especially in the case of wild specimens. "It is very unlikely for this disease to pass from a bird to a human, but we must be responsible and respect safety measures," he pointed out.

