Thief Arrested for Travelling from Alicante to Benidorm to Steal Electric Scooters The National Police identified him after analysing around fifteen theft reports from the same supermarket chain

From Alicante to Benidorm using various modes of transport. This was the route taken by a 36-year-old man to steal electric scooters inside different supermarkets of the same chain. Always at dusk, when the stores were at their busiest, he allegedly managed to steal 15 scooters. The National Police have put an end to his activities, as confirmed by the Provincial Police Station.

The operation to catch the thief began when the police noticed an increase in reports of stolen Personal Mobility Vehicles (PMVs) on several streets in Benidorm. The common pattern indicated that the incidents occurred between 6 PM and 9 PM, coinciding with peak public attendance.

The perpetrators acted quickly and discreetly, taking advantage of customers who left their electric scooters parked at the entrance of a well-known franchise while shopping.

The Judicial Police Brigade of the Benidorm Police Station conducted a thorough analysis of all the thefts, determining that the acts were committed by a single individual.

The suspect travelled from Alicante to Benidorm using different means of transport, which initially made it difficult to locate him. However, the repetition of his trips and the matching schedules allowed for a clear pattern of behaviour to be established.

With the thief identified, a surveillance operation was organised in several supermarkets where he was suspected to strike again. On the afternoon of his arrest, officers observed his presence in one of these establishments and proceeded to intercept him.

During the security search, the arrested individual carried a backpack matching the one used in previous thefts and a cap he used to cover his face to avoid recognition by surveillance systems.

'Modus operandi'

Investigators found that he always used the same method: he watched his victims, waited for them to enter the supermarket, and, taking advantage of the distraction, stole the parked electric scooter by breaking the lock. He then left the establishment as if it were his own.

After his capture, he was taken to police headquarters and later brought before the Benidorm Magistrate's Court, which will continue with the proceedings.

Police Recommendations

The National Police remind citizens of the importance of securing their personal mobility vehicles when visiting public establishments, especially in areas with high concentrations of people.

Experts recommend using anchoring systems or security locks, employing alarms, and avoiding leaving these vehicles unattended, even for short periods.

Citizen cooperation and the immediate reporting of such incidents are essential for a swift police response and the recovery of stolen items.