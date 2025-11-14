Structural Risk Alert at Alicante's EASDA Facilities The STEPV union refers to a 2018 technical report recommending closure of the most deteriorated areas until repairs are made

Pau Sellés Alicante Friday, 14 November 2025, 17:00

In 2018, a technical report supported the closure of certain areas of the School of Art and Higher Design of Alicante (EASDA) until their structural defects were rectified. This is acknowledged by the Workers' Union of Education of the Valencian Country (STEPV), which has formally requested an updated report from INVASSAT (responsible for the previous report) to determine the current state of the educational facilities.

According to the union, the technical report in question already warned of beam detachments and structural risk in porches and passage areas, serious maintenance deficiencies, the need for an urgent structural assessment by competent technical personnel, the recommendation to close affected areas until repair, and the urgency of a periodic review program.

Moreover, the union demands that the Department of Education and the Alicante City Council agree on a definitive solution for the relocation or new construction of the EASDA.

Flea Infestation

Over the years, the situation at the centre has worsened due to recent problems such as a flea infestation that has forced teaching to move online. STEPV believes that EASDA is experiencing the same situation as many educational centres in Alicante, marked by peripheral location, administrative neglect, and decades of institutional inaction.

"The 2018 report was already conclusive. Today the situation is worse and absolutely unsustainable. It is unacceptable for a higher artistic education centre to continue in a building declared technically in ruins," denounces the STEPV, reminding that the Department of Education is directly responsible for the maintenance and safety of the centre.