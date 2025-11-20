Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

El Supremo condena al fiscal general del Estado por revelación de secretos
First integrated rocket unit. PLD Space

PLD Space Advances Towards Miura 5 Launch, Unveils First Integrated Rocket Unit

The Elche-based company aims to have another qualification unit by the end of the year | This test launcher will allow them to trial the first and second stages with complete subsystems

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Thursday, 20 November 2025, 14:40

PLD Space advances significantly in the launch of its Miura 5 rocket. The Elche-based company presented its first integrated unit of the launcher, the Qualification Model 1 (QM1), on Thursday. This marks a decisive step in the validation campaign of the orbital launcher, as the unit will allow for the completion of full subsystem tests of the rocket, including the first and second stages. All of this simulates real conditions to reduce flight risk and ensure vehicle reliability.

The aerospace company explains that the unit will qualify two "key elements of the launcher." Firstly, the second stage of the Miura 5, which will undergo a destruction test in the United States to validate the operation of the flight termination system. This test will verify the operation of the explosive charges on board the vehicle and its ability to destroy the launcher in case of an in-flight anomaly.

PLD Space

The other test will consist of a Wet Dress Rehearsal, a complete propellant loading test that replicates all structural load scenarios during the propellant filling and pressurization phase. This test is essential to validate the behavior of the structures in real operations.

PLD Space co-founder and CEO, Raúl Torres, highlighted that this first unit "is proof that our model works and allows us to move faster than ever without compromising reliability." The company plans to complete three integrated units of the Miura 5 within five months. With the second unit by the end of the year, PLD Space will present the flight rocket that will travel to the French Guiana base for its first flight test in the first quarter of 2026.

The development, manufacturing, and qualification of the Miura 5 are advancing rapidly thanks to the legacy of the Miura 1 and the industrial capacity of its facilities in Elche and its test field in Teruel. In parallel with this QM1, the company continues to conduct qualification tests of the remaining subsystems at its test facilities in Teruel with integrated engine tests in the new three-cell bench, structural validation of tanks, interstage, avionics tests, and tests of other elements such as the fairing separation and retention mechanisms.

Simultaneously, the company is progressing with the civil works of the launch complex at the Guiana Space Centre (CSG), with advances in the launch areas, vehicle preparation, and control centre. In this way, PLD Space will become the first private company to fly from the ELM-Diamant area of the historic European port, owned by CNES.

"The simultaneous advancement of all the launcher's subsystems highlights the industrial strategy and our capability," said PLD Space Executive Chairman, Ezequiel Sánchez, who emphasises that this approach consolidates the company "as a reference in Europe." The launch planned for 2026 places Spain among the 10 countries with autonomous space access capability.

