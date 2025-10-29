The Socialist Group Denounces the Collapse of El Campello's Waste Plant They claim there are over 500 tonnes of rubbish accumulated on public roads

The Socialist Group in the Alicante Provincial Council has today denounced the collapse situation at the El Campello recycling plant, which is under the provincial institution's responsibility. Nearly 500 tonnes of waste are accumulating outside the facilities due to the malfunctioning of the infrastructure.

According to the Socialist Group, only one of the four access gates to the unloading pit is operational, causing waits of up to two hours per truck and the consequent accumulation of rubbish on public roads. "Vehicles cannot access to unload and end up dumping waste outside the plant. It is an unsustainable situation, unworthy of modern waste management," explained the Socialist spokesperson, Vicente Arques.

The spokesperson described the events as an "environmental and management scandal" and demanded immediate explanations from the provincial government's team. "We are talking about an essential service, directly under the provincial council's responsibility, which is practically paralysed while trucks wait for hours and tonnes of rubbish accumulate in the open air. It is intolerable that the PP maintains this situation without facing the affected municipalities or the public," added Arques.

Meanwhile, Socialist deputy Raúl Ruiz announced that the group will request an urgent visit to the El Campello recycling plant to assess the problem's magnitude and the measures taken by the provincial council. Ruiz also demanded that the Valencian Government "immediately install an air quality control station, integrated into the Valencian Network for Atmospheric Pollution Surveillance and Control, to evaluate the potential effects on public health and the environment resulting from the waste accumulation."

The Socialist spokesperson, Vicente Arques, reiterated that the group will demand the urgent appearance of the provincial environmental officer for a possible breach of environmental regulations. "We are facing yet another example of the paralysis and lack of management by the provincial government, which neither maintains the facilities nor guarantees a basic service like waste treatment. Meanwhile, the affected municipalities and their residents suffer the consequences of the PP's negligence," concluded Arques.

The Mare Consortium, of which the Alicante Provincial Council is a part, manages urban waste from the 52 municipalities that make up the Marina Alta and Marina Baixa regions, along with the municipality of El Campello, so the current situation directly affects the entire territorial scope of the consortium.