The Sèneca-Autobusos Bonfire Revives 'Don Juan Tenorio' at the San Nicolás Cloister The Special Commission celebrates a new dramatized reading of Zorrilla's classic with live music and Alicante voices

Adrián Mazón Alicante Thursday, 30 October 2025, 16:42 Comenta Share

On the night of October 31st in Alicante, there were no pumpkins or costumes. Before Halloween took over the streets, the 'Nit de Tots Sants' was a time of reflection, mystery, and tradition. Although times have changed, some corners of the city still resist modern noise to remind us of our roots.

One such place is the Cloister of the Co-Cathedral of San Nicolás, which this Friday will once again be filled with voices, verses, and music to host the fourteenth dramatized reading of 'Don Juan Tenorio', organized by the Sèneca-Autobusos bonfire.

Dramatized reading of 'Don Juan Tenorio' with the Sèneca Choir. SHOOTORI

At 8:30 PM, the cold and silent stone of the cloister will transform into a living stage for one of the most emblematic works of Spanish literature. With free entry via Labradores Street, this event has become a staple in Alicante's cultural calendar during autumn.

The event is not just a simple reading but an experience that blends heritage, literature, and festive tradition. Twenty-two voices linked to Alicante society will bring José Zorrilla's characters to life, accompanied by the Sèneca Choir and several musicians under the direction of Marina Rubio.

Participants in the dramatized reading of 'Don Juan Tenorio' Adriana Vico, bellea del foc d'Alacant

Antonio Peral, Councillor for Presidency, Innovation, IT and Digital Agenda, Strategic Plans and European Projects of Alicante City Council

Cristina García, Councillor for Infrastructure and Maintenance, Citizen Participation and Rural Areas of Alicante City Council

Juan Mora, Vice-Rector for Research at the University of Alicante

Rubén Alfaro, Mayor of Elda

Santiago Román, Mayor of Sant Joan d'Alacant

Isabel López, Mayor of Xixona

David Olivares, President of the Federation of the Bonfires of Saint John

Nacho Amirola, President of INECA

Sergio Sánchez, General Director of Aguas de Alicante

Andrés Sevila, Secretary of the Alicante Chamber of Commerce and bonfire member of Sèneca-Autobusos

Jessica García, bellea of the Sèneca-Autobusos bonfire

Adrián Mazón, journalist and bonfire member of Sèneca-Autobusos

José Ángel Ponsoda, journalist

Esther Brotons, Manager of Alacantí TV

Violeta Trives, Director of Events and Public Relations at the Teselas Restaurant of the Real Liceo Casino of Alicante, and bonfire member of Sèneca-Autobusos

Chiky Sánchez, Vice-President of the Area of Festivals and Associations of the Federation of the Bonfires of Saint John

Iván Botella, Digital Marketing Delegate of the Federation of the Bonfires of Saint John

Roberto Fernández, Delegate of the Technical Office of the Federation of the Bonfires of Saint John

Manuel García, President of the Explanada bonfire

Paloma Catalá, bonfire member of Diputació-Renfe

Toni Pascual, bonfire member of Alacant Golf

This return to the 'Nit de Tots Sants' also carries added significance. The previous edition, due to the storm that hit the province of Valencia and other parts of Spain on October 29th, saw the bonfire decide to postpone the event as a gesture of solidarity with the victims and those affected. Thus, a year later, the tradition returns to its original date.

For the Sèneca-Autobusos bonfire, this event is much more than a one-off occasion. "It has become a consolidated cultural meeting in the city," explains its president, Josep Amand Tomàs. It is not an exaggeration to say that without their dedication, this custom might have been lost forever. Fourteen years ago, the commission decided to revive it, and since then, each edition has added more audience and significance.

About 'Don Juan Tenorio'

'Don Juan Tenorio', by José Zorrilla, is a romantic drama divided into two parts that tells the story of Don Juan, a bold and blasphemous seducer who bets with Don Luis Mejía on who will achieve more romantic conquests and daring challenges. To win, Don Juan seduces Doña Inés, a pure and innocent young novice, but ends up genuinely falling in love with her.

After the death of Inés and his own tragic fate, the second part takes place years later when Don Juan returns to Seville and faces the consequences of his actions. There he discovers that Inés's love can offer him salvation, and after a final duel between eternal damnation and repentance, the protagonist finds redemption through her sacrifice and forgiveness.