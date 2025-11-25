The CPR School of the Alicante Nursing College Receives Recognition for Innovation and Commitment The award for Hospital Care professionals went to Alicante nurse Raquel Samper Pérez

Francisco Gómez Vitero, coordinator of the CPR School and vice-president of the Alicante Nursing College, received the recognition from the president of CECOVA, Juan José Tirado.

Pau Sellés Alicante Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 17:50 Comenta Share

The CPR School of the Alicante Nursing College has been awarded the Recognition for Innovation and Collegial Commitment during the third edition of the Nursing Day of the Valencian Community, organized by the Council of Nurses and Nursing Colleges of the Valencian Community (CECOVA).

The award was received by Francisco Gómez Vitero, coordinator of the CPR School and vice-president of the College, in honor of the promotion and growth of a project that has already trained more than 5,000 professionals and members of various social groups in the province in cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques.

Ampliar The president of the Alicante Nursing College, Montserrat Angulo, presented the recognition to Raquel Samper. TA

The CPR School of the Alicante Nursing College was established with the aim of creating a specific training body in this field for Alicante nurses. This training allows them to either act as instructors to deliver courses in this subject, thus expanding their job opportunities, or to train to apply the appropriate techniques and procedures in a cardiac arrest situation.

Individual Recognition

During the same event, the talent of the Alicante nursing profession was also highlighted with the Recognition for Hospital Care professionals, awarded to Raquel Samper Pérez, coordinator of Hemodynamics at the Dr. Balmis General University Hospital in Alicante, for her career and contribution to interventional cardiology.

The Nursing Day of the Valencian Community brought together professionals, institutional representatives, college entities, and various sectors to honor the essential work of the profession and to advocate for its role in the healthcare system. During the event, CECOVA emphasized the importance of continuing to promote innovation, training, and professional commitment in all areas of the nursing profession.