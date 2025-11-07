PSPV Demands Elections in the Valencian Community with Over 100 Events Alfaro and Mascarell assert in Alicante that "the future should be decided by Valencians, not by Feijóo and Abascal from Madrid"

The PSPV-PSOE has launched a campaign in Alicante with over 100 informative and participatory events across the Valencian Community to demand elections following Carlos Mazón's resignation as president of the Generalitat.

The provincial secretary of PSPV-PSOE in Alicante, Rubén Alfaro, and the secretary of Organisation of PSPV-PSOE in the Valencian Community, Vicent Mascarell, presented the initiative in front of the Provincial Palace, accompanied by the socialist group in the Diputación.

During the appearance, Alfaro argued that "Valencians should be able to decide their future without Feijóo and Abascal from Madrid imposing the destiny of the Valencian Community."

"We want to vote, we want to decide" Rubén Alfaro provincial secretary of PSPV-PSOE

The socialist leader emphasised that the campaign aims to "return the voice to the Valencian people," and announced that it "will be accompanied by a series of motions that PSPV will bring to municipal plenaries."

"We want to vote. We want the Valencian people to choose the next president of the Generalitat, not two leaders in Madrid," Alfaro stated, referring to the socialist Diana Morant.

He also denounced the "total paralysis" that, in his view, the PP has plunged both the Generalitat and the Diputación of Alicante into: "We have an absent Consell, without leadership and without answers to the real problems of the citizens. And in the Diputación, for more than a year, nothing has been promoted to improve the lives of the people of Alicante."

Alfaro insisted that "the best way to unlock this situation is to call elections," assuring that PSPV-PSOE is ready to offer "a solid alternative, with Diana Morant at the helm."

For his part, Vicent Mascarell highlighted that this is "the most important political action campaign of the legislature," combining "politics, democratic pedagogy, and civic commitment."

"It is time for Valencians to speak loud and clear" Vicent Mascarell Secretary of Organisation of PSPV-PSOE in the Valencian Community

The socialist official called for social mobilisation: "It is time for Valencians to speak loud and clear. We cannot allow our future to be decided elsewhere, nor can we let public health degrade further or social policies be paralysed due to the incapacity of the current PP and Vox government."

Mascarell assured that PSPV-PSOE is launching this initiative "to explain what is happening: we are living through a period of institutional regression, without a president and with a directionless Consell."

"It is time to reclaim the voice of Valencians from the streets, from the municipalities, and from every corner of our Community," he added.

The leader concluded by stating that "the recovery of political dignity and Valencian self-government begins here, in Alicante, with the strength of Valencian socialism."