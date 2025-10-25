The New Promenade of San Juan Beach is Here with More Palm Trees, Shade, and Direct Access to the Sand The works on Niza Avenue have resulted in a more modern and functional coastline

The Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, and the Deputy Mayor, Manuel Villar, stroll among palm trees along the new Niza Avenue with the municipal committee.

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Saturday, 25 October 2025, 07:10

San Juan Beach unveils its new promenade following the completion of works on the new Niza Avenue, which had left this iconic scene of San Juan Beach in disarray for the past 12 months. However, the project actually began 15 years ago, aiming to create a recreational area similar to that found in the French Riviera's capital, Nice, hence the name of one of the city's icons.

Initially, the works were carried out in sections, with different pavements, layouts, and even widths to accommodate the old beach bars of San Juan Beach. Now, after investing around four million euros, the promenade appears pristine. It presents a unified image along the municipal boundary of Alicante to El Campello, marked by a curious reminder of the beach's segregation from the neighbouring municipality.

Segregation between Alicante and El Campello on the Niza promenade. SHOOTORI Milestones to Remember the Segregation of El Campello One of the most symbolic and unique actions was integrating the topographic footprint of the municipal boundary with El Campello into the pavement. The segregation with Alicante took the final stretch of the Passió irrigation ditch as the dividing line, which ended in the dunes of the old dune marsh of the beach. This footprint has been preserved today, reflected in the pavement and marked by two vertical milestones indicating the transition from one municipality to the other.

The works have not only focused on the ground. The entire area has been modernised, with the planting of 130 more palm trees, creating a new green space over the sea, which is now more accessible due to the removal of the wall in some parts, replaced by wider wooden platforms at the entrances. While it served its purpose for changing clothes and drying, it was also an obstacle to accessing the sea.

Shaded areas with pergolas have also been created. Additionally, mobility has been improved with the extension of the bike lane to El Campello, including 32 bicycle racks.

"We have invested nearly four million euros to complete the renovation of Niza Avenue, a project with which we have managed to enhance this seafront promenade, which is a source of pride for the people of Alicante and is now ready to be enjoyed," stated the Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, during his visit.