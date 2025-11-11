Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Councillor for Municipal Strategy, Francisco Soler, presents Pimesa's investment plan for 2026, focusing on key actions in housing and urban heritage. A.E.

Pimesa to Invest €28.9 Million in 2026 with Central Market, Porfirio Pascual, and San Antón as Key Pillars

The annual investment plan allocates €17 million for housing and initiates the urbanisation of the Elche Business Park expansion.

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 13:50

The Board of Directors of Pimesa has approved its Annual Programme of Actions, Investments, and Financing for 2026, with a total forecast of €28.9 million, of which €17 million will be allocated to the development of housing policies in various districts of Elche.

The Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Municipal Strategy, Francisco Soler, explained that one of the most significant projects will be the comprehensive rehabilitation of the Porfirio Pascual neighbourhood, along with the redevelopment of its surroundings, with an estimated investment of €8.7 million.

Next year, construction will also begin on the new building of 45 homes in San Antón, intended for the relocation of families owning block 8, whose demolition is included in the plan along with the demolition of blocks 11, 12, 13, and 14 of the first phase of the neighbourhood. Simultaneously, an Integrated Action Programme will be drafted to reorganise the resulting plots and continue the urban renewal process, with an investment of €3.5 million.

Additionally, this November, the construction of a building with 76 affordable rental homes in Travalón will begin, with an investment of €4.8 million, and it is expected that in 2026 the urbanisation works of the expansion of Elche Business Park will commence, following the approval of the reparcelling project. In this area, the investment will amount to €3.1 million.

Soler also highlighted the rehabilitation of the Central Market and the adaptation of its surroundings, whose works will be completed next year, with an estimated investment of €5.7 million. Additionally, the construction of the Torrellano Sociocultural Centre, which began in September, will continue with a budget of €2.6 million.

Pimesa's projected turnover for 2026 is €31.7 million, driven by the sale of land in Vallongas and Saladas, plots for protected housing, and the marketing of the last 20 homes in the San Antón 4 building. The company's net assets will reach €61.3 million by the end of the fiscal year.

