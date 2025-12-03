Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Acord per Guanyar criticises the local government's management after it was confirmed that the City Council will bear the full cost of the project. A.C.

Opposition Claims Crevillent Loses €240,000 in European Funds Due to Municipal Government Delays

Acord per Guanyar Criticises PP and Vox Management After Assuming Full Cost of Municipal Dressing Room Works

Ismael Martínez

Crevillente

Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 13:45

The Municipal Group Acord per Guanyar has denounced the "absolute inability to govern" of Crevillent's government team, formed by the Popular Party and Vox, following the confirmation of the loss of €242,154.84 in European funding intended for the renovation of the "Juanfran Torres" Football City dressing rooms in Crevillent. The failure to meet the established deadlines now forces, according to Acord per Guanyar, the City Council to cover the total cost of the project, amounting to €408,211.65.

The aid was part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, marking the first time Crevillent accessed European funds for a sports infrastructure. According to Acord per Guanyar, this "demonstrates the poor management" of the current local government.

The councillor of the party in the Sports Commission, Marcelino Giménez, explained that he had been warning for weeks about the risk of losing the subsidy due to the "evident delays" detected in the project's execution. "The only response from the government councillors was to call us alarmists and insist that everything was fine," he stated.

Confirmed that the cost will fall entirely on the municipal budget, Giménez has urged the mayor, Lourdes Aznar, to "take responsibility" and explain to the public "the real reasons for this situation." "This is not a financial redistribution as the Sports Councillor tried to sell us," he asserted.

"The mayor has issued up to two press releases in less than a month boasting about European funding, and now they are trying to deceive the public to cover up their disastrous management. Poor management that will cost Crevillent residents over €200,000 from their pockets," he adds.

Acord per Guanyar reminds that this is not about voluntarily renouncing a subsidy, but a loss due to non-compliance, a "unprecedented" circumstance in the municipality. "This situation does represent a real loss of public money, as it will be the City Council itself that will have to fully cover the cost resulting from this negligence," Giménez concluded.

