Mazón acknowledges on the anniversary of the DANA that "there were things that should have worked better" The President of the Generalitat announces that the Consell decrees October 29 as a permanent official day of mourning in the three provinces of the Community as a tribute to the victims

The President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, made an institutional declaration following an extraordinary session of the Consell. "Today, the entire day unites in a day of mourning. A year ago, we experienced a devastating situation. The DANA caused a flood that destroyed homes and infrastructure. But what has marked us is the loss of 229 people. Hence, the Consell has approved the declaration of this day as the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the DANA, which will be an official day of mourning in the three provinces of the Community. The pain was and remains immense. The response was also significant," Mazón began.

Mayors and senior officials of the Generalitat were summoned this morning at the Palau de la Generalitat. Even the President of the Alicante Provincial Council, Toni Pérez, and the Mayor of Elche attended. The Salón de Corts was filled. It is there where the solemn award ceremony is traditionally held on October 9. A dozen cameras pointed at Mazón and more than twenty accredited media outlets.

"The exemplary nature of the Valencian people was a gesture of immense generosity. Today, we also want to express our gratitude to those who were on the front line. A year ago, there were things that should have worked better," Mazón noted. "It is not a day for confrontation, but we must reflect on the abandonment felt by the Valencians in an overwhelming situation. We tried to do our best, and it was not enough in many cases, and we must acknowledge it," he added.

The President has called to "honour each year" the victims. A day of mourning "throughout the Community, every October 29. A date that will serve to deepen a commitment. We want to reaffirm our determination not to leave anyone behind."

Mazón indicated that every October 29 should serve as a reminder of the victims and gratitude to the citizens. "We must continue building together a safer and more prepared Community because our strength and hope are the way," he concluded.

Complete institutional declaration

"Today, October 29, the entire Valencian Community unites in a day of mourning, condolence, solidarity, and commitment.

Today marks one year since the Valencian Community experienced one of the most devastating catastrophes in its history.

The DANA unleashed unprecedented rainfall that severely affected 178 municipalities in the provinces of Valencia and Castellón, causing floods that destroyed homes, infrastructure, businesses, shops, and crops.

But the most painful, what has marked us all forever, was the loss of 229 lives.

Therefore, in memory and tribute to all of them and with the deepest respect and condolence towards their families and loved ones, the Consell, which met today in an extraordinary session, has approved the declaration of October 29 as the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the DANA, a day that, from today, will be an official day of mourning in the three provinces.

October 29 will never be forgotten. That day and the ones that followed will always be etched in our collective memory. The images of flooded streets, destroyed homes, and families who lost everything moved the entire Valencian and Spanish society and touched thousands of people beyond our borders.

The pain was—and remains—immense, but so was the response from everyone and for everyone; as supportive as it was exemplary.

The responsiveness of professionals, the solidarity shown by the entire citizenry, and the spirit of overcoming of the entire Valencian civil society will also become part of our history as one of the chapters of greatest exemplarity and generosity ever experienced.

With the declaration approved today in the Consell, we also want to express our deepest gratitude and sincere recognition to those who were on the front line, who worked tirelessly, who offered their time, effort, resources, home, and heart.

A year ago, when the floods caused devastating consequences that we are still healing humanly and repairing materially, there were things that should have worked better.

Today is not the day for confrontation, but we must reflect on the abandonment felt by so many Valencians—also in the days that followed—when we learned the magnitude of an overwhelming tragedy.

We tried to do our best in an unimaginable circumstance, but in many cases, it was not enough, and today we must acknowledge it again.

And in its most difficult moment, the Valencian society also showed its best light: that which emanates from a united, generous, brave, and committed people.

Nothing can bring back the people we lost, but we can honour their memory each year with commitment, affection, and respectful remembrance.

Therefore, the Consell has declared this October 29 as the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the DANA, an official day of mourning throughout the Valencian Community.

Every October 29 will be both a day of remembrance and a tribute to the solidarity and unity demonstrated by the Valencians alongside the entire Spanish people.

A date that, in addition to remembering an unprecedented tragedy that struck us all, will serve to deepen a present and future commitment.

Therefore, on a day of mourning, remembrance, and respectful regard for the victims and their families, the Consell wants to reaffirm its determination not to leave anyone behind and to continue promoting the necessary actions to accelerate recovery, strengthen security, and improve prevention.

In this way—as our anthem sings—Valencians: let us rise.

Let us rise after the tragedy, working to overcome it, and appreciating every effort, every helping hand, and every gesture of affection and solidarity.

Because together we are building today a stronger, safer, and more supportive Valencian Community.

Because every step we take is the best proof that unity, generosity, and solidarity prevail over adversity.

Because every step teaches us that the strength of a people is seen in its ability to rise united with the hope of a better future.

This declaration is also a tribute not only to the institutions, companies, and associations throughout Spain that poured into aid but also to all the anonymous heroes who opened their homes, shared food, or helped clean the mud and debris from houses, garages, and streets.

Because in its worst moments, the Valencian Community and all of Spain knew how to show their best face: that of a supportive, brave, and committed society with others, and in which the empathy and generosity demonstrated by our youth must be valued.

Because every October 29 must serve to remember and honour those who lost their lives, stand by their families, and accompany those who still suffer the ravages caused by the floods. And also to renew, every year, the gratitude and admiration for an entire people who knew how to unite in the face of adversity.

Because from pain must come strength, and from memory, hope.

This is the ultimate meaning of this tribute that each year, and on this day, must unite Valencians, Alicantines, and Castellonenses to continue building, together, a safer and more prepared Valencian Community.

Because our strength and our hope are the way.

Here and now."

Reactions

The first to respond to President Mazón was the spokesperson for Compromís, Joan Baldoví. In fact, he quickly expressed his rejection, doing so in the usual terms of the nationalist spokesperson, who said practically the same thing during the institutional declaration on October 9 and systematically repeats the same question to the head of the Consell in all the control sessions held in Les Corts for the past year.

"Infamous. Absolutely infamous. The only institutional declaration from Mazón that we Valencians are waiting for is the announcement of his resignation. Today, a new insult to the victims on such a painful day. The applause from his government is a real mockery and demonstrates his absolute lack of humanity. Infamous. Infamous," Baldoví insisted.