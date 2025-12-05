LeBron Ends Streak of 1,297 Games with Double-Digit Scoring

Cristián Ramón Cobos Madrid Friday, 5 December 2025, 16:10 Comenta Share

A historic streak has ended. LeBron James broke his run of 1,297 consecutive games with double-digit scoring in the regular season during the match against Toronto, where 'King' sacrificed this sporting milestone to assist Rui Hachimura for the final basket that decided the victory against the Raptors. A basket pass that means much more than a simple assist.

LeBron, who will turn 41 on December 30, had eight points at that moment and held the ball in his hands to score the basket and extend the streak. However, the Lakers' '23' decided to assist Hachimura, allowing the Japanese player to score the buzzer-beating three-pointer, which not only gave the victory to the Los Angeles team but also marked the end of one of the NBA's longest and most unbeatable records.

It had been almost 19 years since James finished a game with fewer than 10 points. A streak that began on January 6, 2007. 6,907 days, 1,297 games. To put it in perspective, only 24 players in the NBA have played more games than those in which 'King' scored double digits. A record that will be nearly impossible to match in the future, especially considering that the next in line are Michael Jordan with 866 games in second place and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 787 games in third.

These figures highlight the difficulty and competitive spirit of LeBron with a record that has been in the spotlight in recent weeks. Largely because the Lakers player, at 40 years old, missed the first fourteen games of the season due to a sciatic nerve injury, and since his return, his best version has not been seen, overshadowed by great individual performances from his teammates Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. He was close to losing his streak in the last defeat against the Suns, but he did not sit on the bench until he reached the figure. An act that did not sit well with fans for putting his goals ahead of the team's.

Winning Mentality

That's why today, even though he had the opportunity to shoot to maintain the record, he preferred to assist his teammate to seal another victory for the Los Angeles franchise. When James was asked about the end of the streak, he appeared indifferent and happy for the win: "Nothing, we won. Just play the game well, always make the right play. That has been my modus operandi throughout my career, without doubting it for a single moment," highlighted the Lakers' '23'.

JJ Redick, the Lakers' coach, responded firmly when asked about LeBron's decision to assist Hachimura despite losing his streak: "The basketball gods, if you do it right, they usually reward you," he noted. His teammate Reaves also praised him: "If you have the best player who has ever touched a basketball, willing to make a sacrifice or make the right play, everyone aligns. I take my hat off because he only cares about winning and making the right play," he highlighted.