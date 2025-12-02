The 'Lebanese Loop': A Tactic Used by Two Men to Steal from ATMs in Central Alicante Several citizens alerted the National Police about two individuals tampering with a bank branch's machine | They employed a technique that retains cash to steal it

The National Police have arrested two men aged 25 and 49 in Alicante while they attempted to steal from an ATM in the city centre using the 'Lebanese Loop' technique. This tactic involves manipulating the cash dispenser so that the bills are retained, allowing them to be stolen later.

The police intervention was made possible thanks to citizen collaboration, who alerted authorities about two suspects tampering with an ATM in the heart of the city. Upon arrival, officers observed the two individuals matching the descriptions provided by witnesses. After monitoring them, they saw the suspects heading towards a bank branch.

Once there, one of the men began manipulating the lower plate of the ATM with a screwdriver, while the other tried to shield him from view. Faced with these actions, the police approached to identify them, at which point the suspects fled on foot in opposite directions but were eventually caught.

Subsequently, officers checked the condition of ATMs in the area, noting that two had their metal plates, through which cash is dispensed, tampered with. Both men were arrested for alleged fraud and damage offences.

During the search of the detainees, officers found a partially bent flathead screwdriver and various plastic strips used to commit ATM thefts using the 'Lebanese Loop' technique. After completing police procedures, the detainees were brought before the local magistrate's court in Alicante.

"The Lebanese Loop"

This technique involves manipulating the slot of an ATM in the cash withdrawal area, using the inserted strips to trap cash when a user attempts to withdraw it. Once this occurs, and taking advantage of the user's distraction or abandonment, one of the perpetrators approaches, collects the trapped cash, and steals it.

Moreover, the ATM becomes unusable until repaired. This practice is usually carried out at night, ensuring that bank branches are closed.