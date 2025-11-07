International Fugitive Arrested at Alicante-Elche Airport After Evading Justice Since 2018 The National Police apprehended him while he was about to meet a relative arriving from Lithuania.

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Friday, 7 November 2025, 09:35 Comenta Share

The National Police have concluded the pursuit of a Lithuanian fugitive who had been missing since June 2018 after arresting him at Alicante-Elche airport. The 30-year-old fugitive was subject to a European Arrest Warrant for a violent robbery, facing a six-year prison sentence, as confirmed by the Alicante Provincial Police Station.

The operation to capture the fugitive began when the National Police, through International Police Cooperation agencies, received information that a Lithuanian citizen, under a European Arrest Warrant, might be hiding in the province of Alicante.

After analysing all the information, the fugitive was located and detained at Alicante-Elche airport while he was about to meet relatives arriving on a flight from his home country.

The crimes for which he was sought were committed in 2017 in Lithuania. The fugitive, along with others, committed a violent robbery causing severe health damage to the victim and stole two mobile phones, one valued at over 500 euros.

Now, following police proceedings, the detainee has been handed over to the Central Court of Instruction of the National Court, the body responsible for processing his extradition.