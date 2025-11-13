The Housing Forum Sostre brings together experts on rehabilitation in Alcoi

Todo Alicante Alicante Thursday, 13 November 2025, 17:25 Comenta Share

The Housing Forum Sostre holds its final two workshops in Alcoi, focusing on public intervention in housing and the activation of European funds for rehabilitation. The sessions will take place on Tuesday 18th and Wednesday 19th November, from 11:30 to 14:00, at the Rodes Urban Technological Park.

The opening ceremony will be attended by the Mayor of Alcoi, Antonio Francés, and the Urban Planning Councillor, Vanessa Moltó, alongside the President of the Territorial College of Architects (CTAA), Emilio Vicedo. The forum, organised by the CTAA and Cuatrecasas, is conceived as a meeting space for professionals, administrations, and citizens to address housing as a right and collective challenge. The choice of the Rodes Urban Technological Park highlights the intention to link innovation, heritage, and urban regeneration within a single ecosystem.

The first day, Tuesday 18th, will focus on the intervention models of administrations in public housing, with a special focus on the local scale. The panel will address concrete solutions already underway in the city, from the promotion of intergenerational housing to rehabilitation in heritage environments.

Among the cases to be presented is the Intergenerational Building on Sant Mateu Street, 102, led by architect Cristina Picazo Micó, an action framed between the ARRU 2018 and the PAI 2025 exploring shared living and care formulas. Architect Jorge Llopis Vañó will detail the rehabilitation for public housing on Sant Maure Street, 13, linked to the ARRU 2015 and the EDUSI 2023 strategy, with special attention to the compatibility between heritage conservation and affordable residential use. Meanwhile, Enric Paredes Vañó will present the adaptation of a building for housing on Sardina Street, 14, a cohousing proposal whose schedule extends from 2025 to 2029 within the PAI.

The second day, Wednesday 19th, will focus on the deployment of Next Generation funds applied to the rehabilitation of the building stock. Also moderated by a municipal official, the session will cover interventions at the building and neighbourhood scale that advance energy efficiency, comfort, and emission reduction.

The architect Loli Moltó Rodríguez (PIC arquitectura) will explain the energy rehabilitation at the neighbourhood level in Font Dolça, an operation planned within the Next Generation Neighbourhoods 2026 programme. Architect Fernando Santonja Sanz will present the energy rehabilitation of "La Sang", part of the Next Generation Building 2026 line, with a special emphasis on improving the envelope and systems. Ignacio Company Selma will close the block with the energy rehabilitation of the Sagrado Corazón neighbourhood, also part of Next Generation Neighbourhoods 2026, where the expected impacts on energy demand and quality of life will be evaluated.

The Housing Forum concludes its journey in Alcoi, which began in Alicante in October and last week stopped in Denia. Throughout the various sessions, new challenges facing architecture and urban planning have been debated.