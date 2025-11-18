Hidraqua and Red Cross Promote New Session of the IV Business Forum in Guardamar del Segura to Strengthen Social Alliances The event will bring together municipalities, companies, and entities to advance common projects of shared responsibility in the region.

Guardamar will host a new session of the IV Business Forum promoted by Hidraqua and the Red Cross.

Ismael Martinez Guardamar Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 12:35

Hidraqua, a company of the Veolia group, and the Red Cross will hold a new session of the IV Business Forum tomorrow in Guardamar del Segura, an event aimed at promoting collaborative spaces between administrations, businesses, and social organisations. This edition has already made previous stops in Almoradí and La Vila Joiosa, and will conclude next week in Ibi.

The event will take place at the Hotel Guardamar starting at 10:30 am, in a session led by communicator Marisol Gallud, who will facilitate the dialogue among participants of the various round tables.

The opening will be conducted by the manager of Hidraqua in the area, Andrés Martínez, and the director of Sustainability, Equity, and Social Action of the company, Amelia Navarro, who will review the main initiatives promoted by the company in sustainable water cycle management and social action in the municipalities of the region.

Subsequently, the provincial secretary of Red Cross, María José Beltrán, and the local president, Sagrario Salcedo, will discuss the current challenges of the organisation and the social alliances developed in the territory.

The day will continue with a round table where business representatives will share experiences and proposals related to corporate social responsibility. Participants will include Álvaro Macià, compliance officer of the Marjal Foundation; pharmacist Pablo Mora, from Mora Pharmacy; and Elías González, CSR manager of Samir Constructions. The debate will address both ongoing actions and future challenges in the business environment of the region.

After an open floor for interventions from the attending public, the provincial president of the Red Cross, Francisco Galvañ, and the mayor of Guardamar del Segura, José Luis Sáez, will close the session and present the conclusions of the meeting.

With this forum, Hidraqua and the Red Cross continue to strengthen a network of institutional and business collaboration based on social commitment and sustainable development, consolidating Guardamar as a key venue in this edition.