Hercules Aims to Soar at Rico Pérez

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Friday, 5 December 2025, 15:40

Hercules is determined to avoid any surprises this Saturday (16:00, Movistar Plus) at Rico Pérez against Juventud Torremolinos, which coach Beto Company has labelled as "the revelation team" of Group II this season alongside Europa. The blue and white team cannot afford to drop points at their fortress if they wish to continue their slow climb towards the promotion play-off spots. Achieving this before the Christmas break would be ideal.

With a renewed style of play since Beto Company's arrival, Hercules aims to win and impress against Juventud Torremolinos, as they did against Betis' reserve team (2-0). The Malaga-based team is tied on points with Hercules and is noted for its offensive approach, always prioritising possession and high pressing. In essence, the Alicante team will see a reflection of themselves in a match once again marked by an inconvenient time that affects their 12,000 season ticket holders.

Hercules will be without injured players Roger Colomina and Oriol Soldevila against Juventud Torremolinos, nor will they have left-back Samu Vázquez, who was sent off in Tarragona. His place will be taken by youth player Jorge Galvañ, and it's likely he won't be the only new face in the lineup. Centre-back Adrián Bolo might be dropped following errors in Tarragona, with Sotillos and Nacho Monsalve vying for his spot. The latter returns after overcoming a virus and could see action three months later. The former Eldense player was a starter in the league opener against Tarazona and has been sidelined since due to a knee tendonitis, which he has now overcome. Monsalve was expected to lead Hercules' defence this summer, and Beto Company needs to see him in action before the winter transfer window opens and the transfer shuffle begins.

Striker Fran Sol is also knocking on the door of the starting eleven, having finally scored in Tarragona after three goals were disallowed for dubious offsides. The veteran Madrid forward is eager to make his mark in this final stretch of 2025, wanting to be a key player and believing that Beto Company's new approach benefits both him and his teammate Slavy.