Image of a firefighter in the area affected by the fire TA

Health Authorities Ensure Hospital Expansion Timeline Unaffected by Fire

Authorities remain uncertain about the exact causes of the blaze that erupted early Thursday morning

Nicolás Van Looy

Benidorm

Thursday, 13 November 2025, 13:25

Controlled and extinguished the fire that broke out early Thursday morning at the Marina Baixa Regional Hospital, located in the town of La Vila Joiosa. Officials from the Department of Health have already begun to assess the situation. Pedro López, the Director General of Economic Management and Hospital Infrastructure, visited the site and stated that "the exact causes are still unknown" for the flames that, as reported earlier by the Provincial Fire Consortium, are believed to have started in the basement of the hospital's expansion works.

López also provided an initial assessment of the potential impact of the fire on the planned development of these works, explaining that "concrete is a material very resistant to temperature," although, despite this, "we have already spoken with the architect and the project manager, and an analysis will be conducted to determine if any external layer of the concrete might have been affected."

Nonetheless, Pedro López has assured that "in principle, it should not affect either the progress of the work or the structural safety of the building," emphasizing that "this is not something we should be concerned about at the moment."

Meanwhile, the Director General of Hospital Care, Asunción Perales, explained that once the flames were under control, "all regular hospital activities have resumed, both in outpatient consultations and in operating rooms." Perales added that the surgical area was temporarily interrupted.

