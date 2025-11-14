A Giant Achilles to Parade Through Alicante's Explanada in an Epic Display The colossal hero of Troy will open Festitíteres with a route from the Concha to Plaza del Mar

After conquering Troy, his figure will take over Alicante's Explanada this Sunday. The legendary Achilles re-emerges as a 5.5-metre tall, nearly 800-kilogram articulated giant that will impress both locals and visitors.

The imposing Greek hero will traverse the city's most iconic promenade to inaugurate a new edition of Festitíteres, which this year begins with the most epic display in its history.

The colossal Achilles, created by the company Fam Teatre, will begin its march from the Concha auditorium to Plaza del Mar in two sessions, at 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM.

His giant steps, articulated figure, and warrior aesthetics will transform Alicante's Explanada into a scene that could have been filmed in a blockbuster at Ciudad de la Luz.

The arrival of Achilles at Alicante's Explanada marks the intrusion of a myth into the city. Son of the goddess Thetis and the mortal Peleus, he was the most feared and admired warrior in Greek mythology.

His superhuman strength, arrogance, beauty, and ferocity in battle made him the decisive hero of the Trojan War, with a legendary energy that the company Fam Teatre has revived.

This figure will advance this Sunday from Homeric poems to the heart of Alicante, with its giant steps shaking the landscape to turn the Explanada into its battlefield.

A More International Festitíteres Than Ever

After the inaugural parade, Festitíteres will continue from November 28 to December 8 with a total of 16 performances by 13 companies from Spain, Portugal, and Brazil.

Half of the shows will be free, while the other eight will have a symbolic price of 5 euros. The performances will take place at Las Cigarreras, Avenida de la Constitución, and Teatro Arniches, with proposals designed to captivate both children and adults.

The programme also includes family workshops, the exhibition 'The Art of the Silvent', and the Amateur Puppet Show, a space where educational centres and sociocultural entities have showcased their creations since 2012.

The Councillor for Culture, Nayma Beldjilali, highlights that "Festitíteres is a well-established festival that never disappoints the family audience and fosters interest in storytelling and culture among the young."