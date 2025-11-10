Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Roadworks on the Tibi road. GVA

The Generalitat renews the road between Agost and Tibi to improve road safety

The project will have a budget of over 500,000 euros and will affect nine kilometres

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Monday, 10 November 2025, 14:35

The Generalitat has commenced work this week on the resurfacing of the CV-827 on the stretch connecting Agost and Tibi, with an investment of 550,000 euros. The project will renew nine kilometres of road surface, which currently has cracks, landslides, and an uneven surface that complicates driving and reduces road safety.

This is a road with an average daily traffic of 521 vehicles, along with a high number of cyclists, as the route skirts the Maigmó and connects with the town of Agost. According to forecasts, the work will last between four and six weeks.

In previous campaigns, approximately 30% of the route had already been addressed through patching work, as part of a plan to improve the maintenance of regional roads.

Resurfacing works between Tibi and Agost. GVA

The Second Vice-Presidency for Recovery, Environment, Infrastructure, and Territory has emphasised that these works aim to enhance road safety, improve the road's functionality by increasing the macrotexture of the surface, renew horizontal signage, and halt pavement degradation, while also promoting more sustainable mobility and reducing economic and environmental impact.

With this project, drivers and cyclists in the area will be able to travel more comfortably and safely on a stretch that previously had a deteriorated surface and irregularities.

