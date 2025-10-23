Galvañ, the 'Hercules to the core' who is here to stay The academy full-back secures his place in Torrecilla's eleven with defensive rigour, physical prowess, and goals

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Thursday, 23 October 2025, 09:50 Comenta Share

"Of course, he is here to stay." Hercules' technical secretary Paco Peña is certain that the emergence of academy player Jorge Galvañ in the first team is not a flash in the pan. The 22-year-old from Sant Joan has cemented his place in the starting eleven as a right-back, scored two goals, and has the full confidence of Rubén Torrecilla, who publicly highlighted the competitive and physical leap made by the young player last summer.

The muscle injury of Samu Vázquez seemed to open the door for Sotillos as a full-back, but the coach decided to take a chance on Galvañ, who was clamouring for an opportunity in training. And the gamble has paid off. The academy player has started three consecutive matches, scored two goals, and, above all, impressed with his defensive rigour, an essential quality for a full-back.

Paco Peña celebrates Galvañ's breakthrough and values his work behind the scenes: "In the dressing room, he is well-liked because he never complains, has played in many positions, had few opportunities, and never showed a bad attitude," explains the technical secretary. He adds: "He is a Hercules boy through and through and deserves what is happening to him. He always wants to learn, is humble, works spectacularly day by day, and I am not surprised by the level he is showing. He just needs to last the full 90 minutes to avoid being substituted in the 70th, but that's normal; he needs to get match fit, and then the calf issues will disappear."

Galvañ had minutes in nine matches during the promotion season to Primera RFEF, but never as a starter. Last season, he only participated in one match because Torrecilla trusted Samu Vázquez and Sotillos more, but everything changed this summer. The coach publicly praised the hunger he was showing and rewarded him with a starting spot in Teruel. The academy player was one of the few bright spots in that match and scored the 2-1 with a good run from the right, capitalising on his power. With Samu out of action, Torrecilla has continued to start Galvañ against Villarreal B and Atlético B. And the young player from Sant Joan has responded. Moreover, on Wednesday, he opened the scoring against the Madrid reserve team by finishing off a good collective attacking move and celebrated his second goal by raising a Soldevila shirt.

Moreover, the emergence and consolidation of the academy player at right-back have allowed Torrecilla to use Sotillos as a centre-back, his natural position where he performs best alongside Rentero.

Galvañ, 22, was trained in the youth ranks of CD El Campello and also went through the youth systems of Intercity and Cartagena before joining Hercules' reserve team, where he caught attention as soon as he arrived.