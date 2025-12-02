Four out of ten foreign property purchases in Spain are concentrated in Alicante and Málaga In the third quarter, the Costa Blanca surpassed 5,700 transactions made by foreigners, accounting for 43.29% of all recorded in the province.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 14:35

The international property buyer has once again increased in the province of Alicante. During the third quarter of 2025, the Costa Blanca accounted for 43.29% of all transactions recorded in the province (13,261), a slight increase compared to the same period last year.

With 5,471 transactions, the province leads the ranking of Spanish territories with the highest volume of property purchases by foreign investors, followed by Málaga with 2,750 transactions, according to an analysis by Sonneil Homes based on data from the College of Registrars.

Together, these two provinces account for nearly four out of every ten foreign purchases in the Spanish market. Sonneil Homes explains that both the Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol consolidate their leadership "due to their combination of quality of life, international connectivity, and diverse real estate offerings, capable of sustaining demand even in a context of global adjustment."

By nationality, the Netherlands stands out with an annual increase of 13.79%, reaching 1,416 properties purchased in Spain, now ranking as the third nationality behind the United Kingdom and Germany.

The British buyer loses market share and reduces its weight to 7.9%, despite its importance on the Costa Blanca. Sonneil Homes explains that this change is part of a "downward trend since 2006, where it accounted for 28% of the market." Brexit, the evolution of the pound, or interest rates have caused it to lose market share, despite British demand remaining "one of the most solid."

Germans with more than 1,500 transactions, French, Belgians, and Poles, all above a thousand, along with Swedes and Russians, complete the nearly 9,200 second-home purchases in our country in the third quarter of the year. "The Spanish international market has become more plural and sustainable. Today, the foreign buyer is more diverse and combines investment motivations, lifestyle, and teleworking, which provides greater stability to the sector," emphasizes the CEO of Sonneil Homes, Alfredo Millá.

