The PP Forces Negotiations with Vox to Maintain Major Investments in Alicante and the Rest of the Community The Consell Has Committed Payments Until 2029 for Projects in the Province

The leaders of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and Vox, Santiago Abascal, in the courtyard of the Congress of Deputies, in an archive image.

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 07:26

The Popular Party has taken the first step at the highest level to negotiate with Vox for the investiture of a new president of the Valencian Generalitat due to the need to continue the roadmap initiated by the Consell of Carlos Mazón two years ago, especially in the last year with the Valencia storm, and to maintain the major investments pending in the territory.

Although part of the organization calls for elections to open a new era after Mazón, the national leadership of the Popular Party has already fulfilled Vox's first request. Thus, Alberto Núñez Feijóo called Abascal on Monday to start talks that would crystallize in an agreement to continue the Consell with another president. In this case, the secretary general of the PPCV and spokesperson in Les Corts, Juanfran Pérez Llorca.

The first thing known about this dialogue was the need to "provide stability" to the regional government of the Valencian Community. Especially in a situation of extraordinary need due to the pending infrastructures in the province of Valencia. The vice president and spokesperson of the Consell, Susana Camarero, emphasized this on Tuesday after the meeting of the acting regional government in the City of Light in Alicante: "We are at 60% execution and reconstruction cannot stop."

This is the priority. But not the only one. The difficult situation of the regional Treasury has forced the financing of major works to be split, which are halfway through. For example, the Central Tram Station in Alicante, with a budget of 102 million euros, will be paid over five years.

In the province of Alicante, the major infrastructure halfway through execution is the Júcar-Vinalopó post-transfer. The 2024 budgets include a significant package of projects, works, and funds for the left bank of the Júcar-Vinalopó post-transfer of 53,432,260 euros.

102 million euros until 2029 for the Central Tram Station 53.4 million euros until 2027 in the works of the Júcar-Vinalopó post-transfer 36 million euros in 2026 for the Elche South Ring Road

Section 1 has cost 10 million euros, already completed, while phase 2 costs 20 million euros. Already tendered, the works should start in the coming weeks to be completed by the summer of 2026. And there is still a third phase that includes the connections between Alto Vinalopó-Monóvar and Pinoso. For this work alone, an investment of more than 14 million is planned in the coming years. The payment for these infrastructures is spread until 2027, as they are tendered.

Regarding infrastructures, the Conselleria has already tendered the project for the Elche South Ring Road, which must be delivered by the end of 2026, and whose works should start immediately with an estimated budget of around 36 million euros. Meanwhile, the doubling of the CV-95 in Torrevieja was planned to be put out to concession for 40 years.

All these projects may be left in limbo. President Mazón managed to "approve a budget in the worst possible situation," Camarero recalled. However, the Consell has not been able to present the 2026 budget on time, whose deadline expired on October 31.

Nevertheless, the PP and Vox had already set to work. Precisely, the person in charge of negotiating them was Juanfran Pérez Llorca himself, so his appointment would give continuity to the Consell and advance deadlines to have a 2026 budget as soon as possible. Another reason for both parties to reach an agreement, which is what they are currently working on.