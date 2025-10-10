Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Rainfall in Alicante. Shootori

The Top Five News Stories from Friday, 10th October in Alicante

TodoAlicante summarises the day with five news stories that have defined the day's events

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Friday, 10 October 2025, 21:40

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have defined the province's current events this Friday, 10th October.

  1. 1

    Imagen principal - The storm subsides in Alicante: Aemet lowers the red alert but maintains the orange on the coast

    The storm subsides in Alicante: Aemet lowers the red alert but maintains the orange on the coast

The worst of storm Alice has passed in the province of Alicante. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has downgraded the rain warning from red to orange on the southern coast. It was late in the afternoon when the national body declared the extreme risk over and reduced it to an important level. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 2

    Imagen principal - Heavy showers hit Torrevieja: 50 litres in less than an hour and flooded streets

    Heavy showers hit Torrevieja: 50 litres in less than an hour and flooded streets

After making landfall in Pilar de la Horadada, the second town affected by the arrival of marine storms was Torrevieja. In less than an hour, the rains poured down heavily, leaving almost 50 litres per square metre in "very little time". Click here to read the full story.

  1. 3

    Imagen principal - Alicante lifts restrictions due to storm Alice

    Alicante lifts restrictions due to storm Alice

The Alicante City Council has lifted all restrictive measures applied due to storm Alice from 8:00 a.m. this Saturday, following the favourable evolution of the storm and the downgrading of the alert level from red to orange decreed by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) and the Generalitat's Emergency Coordination Centre from 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 4

    Imagen principal - Government and Valencian Generalitat highlight that storm Alice "has not caused any personal harm"

    Government and Valencian Generalitat highlight that storm Alice "has not caused any personal harm"

The Government Delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, and the Emergency Councillor, Juan Carlos Valderrama, have highlighted that storm Alice "has not caused any personal harm". They also noted that the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) downgraded the rain warning from red to orange on the southern coast of Alicante on Friday afternoon. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 5

    Imagen principal - These are the roads closed in Alicante due to the storm

    These are the roads closed in Alicante due to the storm

The intense rains brought by storm Alice as it passed through the Valencian Community have forced the closure of several road sections in the province of Alicante. The storm has caused flooding, landslides, and water accumulations, particularly affecting the Vega Baja region, where some of the highest rainfall accumulations of the day were recorded, with torrential intensity especially around midday. Click here to read the full story.

