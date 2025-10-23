Firefighters Rescue Hikers in Alcoi and Serra Gelada Both were in their sixties and suffered injuries preventing them from continuing their hike

Pau Sellés Alicante Thursday, 23 October 2025, 19:30 Comenta Share

Firefighters from the Alicante Provincial Consortium rescued two hikers this Thursday in the natural surroundings of Alcoi and Serra Gelada respectively.

The first intervention took place on Puig mountain, near the Iberian settlement in the area. It involved a 66-year-old man who twisted his ankle and was unable to continue. Due to the difficult access, a helicopter rescue team was dispatched, with a rescuer and a medic descending by crane. The man was eventually transferred to the Alcoi helipad.

The second rescue occurred in Serra Gelada, where a 60-year-old Norwegian woman was assisted after falling and injuring her knee on the Alto del Gobernador trail. She reported severe pain, necessitating analgesia. The extraction was also carried out by helicopter.