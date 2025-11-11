Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente El Low Festival cambia de playa y Torrevieja será su nueva casa
One of the last editions of the Low Festival in Benidorm. PB

The Low Festival Moves to a New Beach, Making Torrevieja Its New Home

The festival relocates to Vega Baja after nearly 15 years in Benidorm due to "unviable" economic conditions for its celebration at the Sports City.

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 10:25

Comenta

A crystal anniversary was about to be celebrated between the Low Festival and the city of Benidorm, but the event has decided to change course and city. Its next edition will be held in Torrevieja, as announced by the festival's management this Tuesday.

The Low Festival thus begins a new era after nearly 15 years. It does so, as explained on Friday, due to economic viability issues, as the conditions for its continuation at the Sports City in Benidorm are untenable.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

The promoters of the Low Festival also pointed to the lack of agreement to renew the existing collaboration agreement between the City Council and the new concessionaire of the venue.

For all these reasons, the festival is changing beaches and will move from Marina Baixa to Vega Baja, with the Mediterranean of Torrevieja as a backdrop. However, the spirit of the Low Festival will remain, as will its dates: July 31, August 1 and 2.

En actualización

This is breaking news and we are working to expand the information. Follow all the latest updates on todoalicante.es

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Argentina de Messi se instala en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 Papelería Eutimio: 90 años de historia en el corazón de Alicante
  3. 3 Los vecinos del PAU 1 de Alicante tienen miedo: botellón y «rituales satánicos» en el parque Juan Pablo II
  4. 4 EasyJet lanza su campaña de descuentos más ambiciosa para volar desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche con motivo de su 30º aniversario
  5. 5 Un guardia civil fuera de servicio frustra un robo a un ciclista a plena luz del día en Santa Pola
  6. 6 Locura por ver al Real Madrid en Elche: el club abre la venta general con colas virtuales de más de mil aficionados
  7. 7 Malestar en la afición del Hércules por el precio de las entradas para Elda
  8. 8 Estas dos calles de Alicante sufrirán cortes de luz de hasta seis horas
  9. 9 Alicante pondrá en marcha una app para consultar en tiempo real el tráfico y los aparcamientos disponibles
  10. 10 De palacete histórico a espacio de revista: así es el nuevo Centro 14 de Alicante tras las obras

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The Low Festival Moves to a New Beach, Making Torrevieja Its New Home

The Low Festival Moves to a New Beach, Making Torrevieja Its New Home