The Low Festival Moves to a New Beach, Making Torrevieja Its New Home The festival relocates to Vega Baja after nearly 15 years in Benidorm due to "unviable" economic conditions for its celebration at the Sports City.

One of the last editions of the Low Festival in Benidorm.

A crystal anniversary was about to be celebrated between the Low Festival and the city of Benidorm, but the event has decided to change course and city. Its next edition will be held in Torrevieja, as announced by the festival's management this Tuesday.

The Low Festival thus begins a new era after nearly 15 years. It does so, as explained on Friday, due to economic viability issues, as the conditions for its continuation at the Sports City in Benidorm are untenable.

The promoters of the Low Festival also pointed to the lack of agreement to renew the existing collaboration agreement between the City Council and the new concessionaire of the venue.

For all these reasons, the festival is changing beaches and will move from Marina Baixa to Vega Baja, with the Mediterranean of Torrevieja as a backdrop. However, the spirit of the Low Festival will remain, as will its dates: July 31, August 1 and 2.

