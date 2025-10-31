Elche signs the 'Pact for the Self-Employed' promoted by Jovempa and AESEC The agreement, supported by around thirty entities, aims to strengthen local entrepreneurship and improve conditions for self-employed work

The City Council of Elche signs the 'Elche Pact for the Self-Employed' alongside Jovempa and AESEC.

Ismael Martinez Elche Friday, 31 October 2025, 11:40

Elche City Hall's Plenary Hall hosted the signing of the 'Elche Pact for the Self-Employed' on Thursday, 30th October. This initiative, driven by Jovempa Elche and Comarca and the Association of Service Companies of Elche and Comarca (AESEC), has the backing of around thirty local entities.

The event was attended by Mayor Pablo Ruz, spokespersons Juan de Dios Navarro (PP) and Aurora Rodil (Vox), as well as the Councillor for Economic Promotion, Samuel Ruíz. The agreement aims to support and strengthen the entrepreneurial fabric and advance concrete measures to support self-employed workers, the promoters highlight.

Institutional and business representatives during the signing of the 'Elche Pact for the Self-Employed' in the Plenary Hall. Jovempa

The pact places on the municipal agenda actions aimed at easing burdens and improving the business environment for more than 16,000 self-employed people in Elche. Among the proposed measures are requests to the Government to freeze Social Security contributions in 2026, establish VAT exemptions for those with low incomes, and apply 100% discounts on contributions below the minimum wage.

Additionally, it includes local commitments to administrative simplification, accessible public procurement for SMEs, and support for innovation and digitalisation of the business fabric.

The president of Jovempa Elche and Comarca, Gareth Rhys-Jones López, emphasised the importance of the agreement for the city: "Today, the self-employed of Elche win. This pact is a starting point to coordinate real measures (from easing burdens to simplifying procedures) that provide relief to those who sustain employment and activity every day. Our will is clear: to work with all political forces and socio-economic agents so that solutions arrive as soon as possible."