Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente La pista de hielo de Alicante irá en el Muelle 12 durante la Navidad
Initial cleaning and clearing work on the Riegos de Levante aqueduct to prepare for its future restoration. A.E.

Elche begins cleaning of Riegos de Levante aqueduct as a preliminary step to its restoration

The intervention is part of a municipal project to recover and promote the hydraulic heritage of the Elche area

Ismael Martínez

Elche

Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 13:35

Comenta

El Ayuntamiento de Elche, in collaboration with Riegos de Levante, has commenced the initial cleaning and clearing operations on the aqueduct of the entity, a key hydraulic infrastructure for the municipality. The works initiated this Tuesday include the removal of debris and accumulated material, aiming to prepare the area for a future restoration intervention.

The Councillor for Public Services, Claudio Guilabert, explained that these works "mark the beginning of the process that will lead us to a collaboration agreement in 2026 for the complete recovery of this important infrastructure for our municipality."

He also noted that the aqueduct will be integrated into the municipal project to enhance the value of the water heritage, a route that will connect the Elche Dam, the future Water Museum (whose construction is nearing completion), the Riegos de Levante aqueduct, and the Azud de la Argamasa.

Various moments of the clearing and preparation work on the Riegos de Levante aqueduct for its future restoration. A.E.
Imagen principal - Various moments of the clearing and preparation work on the Riegos de Levante aqueduct for its future restoration.
Imagen secundaria 1 - Various moments of the clearing and preparation work on the Riegos de Levante aqueduct for its future restoration.
Imagen secundaria 2 - Various moments of the clearing and preparation work on the Riegos de Levante aqueduct for its future restoration.

Meanwhile, the president of Riegos de Levante, Roque Bru, highlighted the historical and functional significance of the aqueduct, "through which up to 1,700 litres per second still flow, supplying more than 9,000 community members."

Bru emphasised that "it is an aqueduct through which life continues to flow," and that the recovery of the heritage is an essential goal for the entity. "These cleaning actions are the first step for passers-by to observe and enjoy it as it deserves," he stated.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The president of the entity also stressed that the action "will allow the aqueduct to leave behind the state of neglect it was in." He added that Riegos de Levante remains committed to the conservation of all its infrastructures: "We do not spare resources because we know that this work has given life to much of the south of the province of Alicante and remains essential for economic progress."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Vientos de 129 kilómetros por hora sacuden un municipio de Alicante horas antes de que la Aemet active la alerta amarilla
  2. 2 Pederastas, asesinos y capos de la droga: estos son los diez fugitivos más buscados de España
  3. 3 El Hércules se pone manos a la obra con la renovación de Nico
  4. 4 La ciudad de Alicante se blinda por la alerta amarilla: cierra los castillos y protege el Belén gigante por riesgo de viento
  5. 5 Cuatro líneas del autobús de Alicante cambian sus recorridos por la peatonalización de la plaza del Ayuntamiento
  6. 6 Un nuevo crucero saldrá desde Alicante a partir de abril del 2026
  7. 7 Alicante encadena otros dos nuevos apagones en los barrios con más de seis horas de cortes de luz
  8. 8 Rescatan a dos hombres secuestrados en Almoradí tras ser torturados en un descampado
  9. 9 Las obras de la primera supermanzana de Alicante arrancarán los próximos días
  10. 10 Un municipio de Alicante aprueba una moción para frenar el aumento de la tasa de basura impuesto por el Gobierno

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Elche begins cleaning of Riegos de Levante aqueduct as a preliminary step to its restoration

Elche begins cleaning of Riegos de Levante aqueduct as a preliminary step to its restoration