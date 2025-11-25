Elche begins cleaning of Riegos de Levante aqueduct as a preliminary step to its restoration The intervention is part of a municipal project to recover and promote the hydraulic heritage of the Elche area

El Ayuntamiento de Elche, in collaboration with Riegos de Levante, has commenced the initial cleaning and clearing operations on the aqueduct of the entity, a key hydraulic infrastructure for the municipality. The works initiated this Tuesday include the removal of debris and accumulated material, aiming to prepare the area for a future restoration intervention.

The Councillor for Public Services, Claudio Guilabert, explained that these works "mark the beginning of the process that will lead us to a collaboration agreement in 2026 for the complete recovery of this important infrastructure for our municipality."

He also noted that the aqueduct will be integrated into the municipal project to enhance the value of the water heritage, a route that will connect the Elche Dam, the future Water Museum (whose construction is nearing completion), the Riegos de Levante aqueduct, and the Azud de la Argamasa.

Various moments of the clearing and preparation work on the Riegos de Levante aqueduct for its future restoration. A.E.

Meanwhile, the president of Riegos de Levante, Roque Bru, highlighted the historical and functional significance of the aqueduct, "through which up to 1,700 litres per second still flow, supplying more than 9,000 community members."

Bru emphasised that "it is an aqueduct through which life continues to flow," and that the recovery of the heritage is an essential goal for the entity. "These cleaning actions are the first step for passers-by to observe and enjoy it as it deserves," he stated.

The president of the entity also stressed that the action "will allow the aqueduct to leave behind the state of neglect it was in." He added that Riegos de Levante remains committed to the conservation of all its infrastructures: "We do not spare resources because we know that this work has given life to much of the south of the province of Alicante and remains essential for economic progress."