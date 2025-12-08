Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Seized items, including the gas cylinder where the drugs were hidden. TA

Drug Trafficking Point Dismantled in Alicante: 700 Grams of Cocaine Hidden in Gas Cylinder

The National Police have arrested a 40-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of the crime

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Monday, 8 December 2025, 11:10

Comenta

A 40-year-old man in Alicante used a gas cylinder to conceal over 700 grams of cocaine for subsequent sale. The National Police have arrested this individual as the alleged perpetrator of a drug trafficking crime, and the judge has ordered his imprisonment.

Following a search of his residence located in central Alicante, a total of 753 grams of cocaine were seized, found inside a gas cylinder, used as a 'stash' to hide the substance.

Police operation deployed to dismantle the drug point. TA

The investigation began following several neighbourhood complaints focusing on a man allegedly involved in cocaine trafficking, using the family home for storing and selling these substances.

Once this person was identified, officers confirmed that the man was a member of a family clan known for their illicit activities related to drug trafficking and extortion.

House Under Siege

To verify the information reported about the suspect, officers conducted a series of surveillances and follow-ups around his residence, observing how different individuals visited the property and left shortly after carrying drugs.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Based on the gathered evidence and after confirming the existence of a drug sales point, officers set up a police operation leading to the arrest of the main suspect.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Dos enfermeros fuera de servicio salvan la vida a un senderista que entró en parada cardiorrespiratoria en la sierra de Bernia
  2. 2 Un hotel del casco antiguo de Alicante ayuda a crear un pulmón verde de 10.000 m²
  3. 3 Detenido por vender una vivienda en Dénia a espaldas de su propietario y quedarse con 189.500 euros
  4. 4 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este domingo 7 de diciembre en Alicante
  5. 5 Diez proyectos para el Alicante de 2026
  6. 6 Radiografía de una temporada alta histórica en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche: 13,5 millones de pasajeros y 83.300 vuelos
  7. 7 El interior de Alicante triunfa en el puente de diciembre con un lleno en sus alojamientos rurales
  8. 8 Rafa Mir deja al Elche en la zona noble tras un doblete ante el Girona (3-0)
  9. 9 Alicante lanza una campaña para concienciar sobre el reciclaje y el consumo sostenible
  10. 10 Desmantelado un punto de venta de droga en Alicante: 700 gramos de cocaína ocultos en el butano

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Drug Trafficking Point Dismantled in Alicante: 700 Grams of Cocaine Hidden in Gas Cylinder

Drug Trafficking Point Dismantled in Alicante: 700 Grams of Cocaine Hidden in Gas Cylinder