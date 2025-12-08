Drug Trafficking Point Dismantled in Alicante: 700 Grams of Cocaine Hidden in Gas Cylinder The National Police have arrested a 40-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of the crime

A 40-year-old man in Alicante used a gas cylinder to conceal over 700 grams of cocaine for subsequent sale. The National Police have arrested this individual as the alleged perpetrator of a drug trafficking crime, and the judge has ordered his imprisonment.

Following a search of his residence located in central Alicante, a total of 753 grams of cocaine were seized, found inside a gas cylinder, used as a 'stash' to hide the substance.

The investigation began following several neighbourhood complaints focusing on a man allegedly involved in cocaine trafficking, using the family home for storing and selling these substances.

Once this person was identified, officers confirmed that the man was a member of a family clan known for their illicit activities related to drug trafficking and extortion.

House Under Siege

To verify the information reported about the suspect, officers conducted a series of surveillances and follow-ups around his residence, observing how different individuals visited the property and left shortly after carrying drugs.

Based on the gathered evidence and after confirming the existence of a drug sales point, officers set up a police operation leading to the arrest of the main suspect.