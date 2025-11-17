Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Officer 'Kosmo' with the seized stash. PLX

Drug Hidden in Crutch Fails to Fool 'Kosmo' the Police Dog in Alicante Municipality

The dog sniffed out cocaine concealed in an everyday object that the trafficker used to try to evade the police.

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Monday, 17 November 2025, 17:01

Believing he could deceive the police officers who searched his vehicle by hiding the drugs in an everyday object, he did not count on the keen sense of smell of Officer 'Kosmo', who discovered the narcotic substance hidden in the handle of a crutch. Faced with the evidence gathered, the Local Police of Xàbia arrested a 22-year-old individual for an alleged crime against public health during a surveillance operation in the Thiviers area.

The Citizen Security units detected the suspicious driving of a vehicle and instructed the driver to stop during a routine checkpoint. During the search, officers observed various indications that could link the driver to possible illicit activities, such as a significant amount of fragmented cash, an element commonly associated with retail drug trafficking.

Given these indications, the officers conducted a more thorough search with the support of the specialised canine officer 'Kosmo'. The dog persistently marked the handle of a crutch that the detainee was transporting inside the vehicle. Upon inspection, several bags containing a substance, which pending forensic confirmation, could correspond to cocaine, were found.

The individual was arrested and taken for processing, with all seized material placed at the disposal of the Main Post of the Civil Guard for the continuation of the corresponding judicial procedure.

